Leeds v Chelsea: Premier League LIVE - Leeds roar into two-goal lead over Blues at Elland Road
Premier League / Matchday 3
Elland Road / 21.08.2022
Live
HALF TIME
A HORROR HALF FOR CHELSEA
They started well and could have been two up themselves but Leeds were far stronger as the half wore on and changes must be madde now.
45'
CHELSEA LOOKING OUT OF IDEAS
Oh to be a fly on the wall of the Chelsea dressing room at half time.
40'
CUCURELLA MAKES HASH OF SHOT
Loftus-Cheek spun well in the box and cut back for the signing from Brighton but his attempted first-time side-foot flew well wide of the goal.
37'
GOAL FOR LEEDS!
Rodrigo flicks a fantastic header home leaving Medny no chance. He met a fine ball from Harrison at the front post.
36'
STERLING GOES INTO THE BOOK
He pulls down Roca five yards outside the left edge of the penalty area.
33'
GOAL FOR LEEDS!
And it came from a howler from Mendy. He received a backpass under little pressure but stupidly decides to tun the forward in the six-yard box and he is robbed by Arronson who then taps home.
28'
LLORENTE MEETS AAROSON CORNER
But the header goes harmlessly wide.
23'
GOOD SAVE FROM MESLIER
Mount carried the ball into the area and when it looked like he would play a team-mate in placed a left-footed strike inside the far post but it didn't quite have the power to beat Meslier who pawed it away.
21'
NOT A BAD EFFORT FROM RODRIGO
He was played through the inside left channel going away from goal but he fashioned an effort which flew just wide of the far post, though Mendy seemed to have it covered.
19'
TUCHEL FUMING AT KOULIBALY
He will have annoyed his new coach with his needless booking and now a miss-hit 'Hollywood' pass over the top led to the Blues coach giving him a verbal volley.
14'
GOAL FOR CHELSEA - DISALLOWED
Cucurella's clipped ball found Sterling and he comfortably turned on his right foot and steered inside the far corner but he was a slither offside.
9'
SILLY FROM KOULIBALY
He gets a yellow card for a needless pull back on Aaronsen 35 yards form goal on the wing.
8'
NICE CROSS INTO THE BOX BY JAMES
But Mendy is there to punch the ball out of the danger area.
6'
LOFTUS-CHEEK DALLIES ON SHOT
A good chance for Chelsea as Havertz cleverly guides the ball to the right hand side of the area for Loftus-Cheek but he turns inside then outside before seeing his shot blocked by Harrison.
1'
SO CLOSE FROM STERLING
With barely 30 seconds on the clock, Srerling cut inside two defenders in the box but fired an effort just wide of the post.
1'
CHELSEA GET THE GAME UNDERWAY
13:50
GALLAGHER INCLUSION INTRIGUING
It is unlikely he woud have played if Kovacic or Kante were fit but many of us have wondered how Gallagher might fare if given a run by Chelsea. We'll get a glimpse today.
13:40
RODRIGO THE MAN BLUES MUST STOP
Three goals in the first two games show the Spaniard must be dealt with by Chelsea. As great as Thiago Silva has been, he will not want to go one-on-one with the forward so it may be that Koulibaly watches him.
13:30
THESE TWO PLAYED OUT A CLASSIC LAST YEAR
Chelsea romped to a 3-0 win at Elland Road last season, but the December 2021 clash at Stamford Bridge between the two is well worth a watch - it got a bit fiesty!
13:20
SIMILAR STARTS TO SEASON
Both won the opening game of the season, then both yielded winning positions to come away with draws last weekend.