Leicester v Man United: Jadon Sancho makes it 0-1, Erik ten Hag names an unchanged side with Cristiano Ronaldo a sub

Premier League / Matchday 5
King Power Stadium / 01.09.2022
Live
Leicester City
Second half
0
1
56'
Manchester United
    Live Updates
    Alex Smith
    By
    Alex Smith
    Updated 01/09/2022 at 20:10 GMT
    53'
    MUCH BETTER
    Dewsbury-Hall does well again engineering a crossing chance and he picks Barnes out at the back stick. It's just too high for the winger who can only head it far too high but that's more like it from the Foxes.
    51'
    GREAT SHOT, GREAT SAVE
    From the resulting free-kick Maddison has a go from some distance. He catches it so wel and it's flying towards the top corner as it clears the wall.
    De Gea dives to his left and tips it away. Great save.
    50'
    MARTINEZ BOOKED
    Three of the back four now on yellows.
    Dewsbury-Hall drives forward and is running at Varane, Martinez comes in from behind and shoves him to the ground.
    Lisandro Martínez
    Yellow card
    Lisandro Martínez
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Yellow Cards1
    48'
    XG CORRECT
    It should be 0-1 and it is. Here is the proof Leicester have not created a thing!
    2nd Half
    46'
    SECOND HALF BEGINS
    The ball is moving again for the second half. United have not lost a match when they lead at half time for 118 matches.
    End of 1st Half
    HT'
    HT: LEICESTER 0-1 MAN UNITED
    It's been an easy half for Man United. They have not really had to get out of first gear as Leicester have been poor but credit to them for looking comfortable.
    The home fans are a mix of angry and flat - there are some not overly loud boos at half-time from them.

    Image credit: Getty Images

    45'
    OH DEAR
    United have space again but Rashford's pass into Sancho isn't good enough and it gives Justin enough time to get back as he was so high up the pitch.
    Barnes is one of the few who is lively for Leicester but he shanks a cross into the stands.
    43'
    ANOTHER YELLOW
    United's other full-back is now on a yellow. Malacia pulls Justin back right in front of the linesman.
    Tyrell Malacia
    Yellow card
    Tyrell Malacia
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls3
    Fouls against1
    42'
    LACK INTENSITY
    Leicester aren't playing with the intensity they should be considering they are 1-0 down.
    Varane is a calming influence at the back for United, he is playing really well but has not been tested.
    Soumare tackles Dalot and that's more like it - a crunching challenge.
    39'
    SHOTS
    The duo who have combined for two goals so far this season and it's nearly three as Rashford finds Sancho, he has time in the box but his shot is blocked.
    Leicester fly up the other end and Barnes has a go from distance. He gets power but not the desired direction - De Gea was not worried.
    36'
    WHAT A STAT
    Manchester United have avoided defeat in their last 17 league matches when they score first. A record that dates back to October 2021.
    A tough ask for Leicester who look out of confidence.
    34'
    LACK OF OPTIONS
    Leicester don't want to kick long but are being pressed fairly well by United. There is a lack of options on the ball when Ward and the centre-backs have the ball with only Soumare making space to receive it.
    The fans are beginning to get annoyed as they groan as the Foxes pass back to Ward in goal.
    31'
    THE GOAL
    Here is how Sancho gave Man United the lead with an ice cool finish.
    29'
    DALOT YELLOW CARD
    Barnes spins Dalot and he is pulled back by the right-back and he has to get a yellow card.
    He pleads it's his first foul but you can't pull a shirt like that so obviously.
    Diogo Dalot
    Yellow card
    Diogo Dalot
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    28'
    JOY TO WATCH
    It's exceptional passing from Man Utd as they deal with a Leicester attack then Martinez fires the ball into Fernandes, it's a great ball through the lines and they get moving via Malacia overlapping.
    They look a well drilled team and are getting used to the way Ten Hag wants them to play.
    25'
    PROBLEMS FOR LEICESTER
    Elanga's pace is causing Leicester issues and the centre-backs seem to be dropping off but the midfield of Leicester is pressing.
    They seem unsure what to do and there are huge holes forming making them easy to play through.
    23'
    Jadon Sancho
Goal
    Goal
    Jadon Sancho
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Goals1
    On target1
    GOAL: LEICESTER 0-1 MAN UNITED
    It has been a boring game but out of nowhere Leicester are carved open easily.
    Leicester are so open. It's hard to say why the defence have just disappeared.
    A long ball goes into Fernandes, then he passes it to Rashford, who slides Sancho in 1 vs 1 with Ward and he goes round the keeper to score. Too easy!
    20'
    WE'RE BACK
    After a small technical issue we are back. Luckily you have missed five minutes of no action at all.
    There is lots of talent on the pitch but neither side has got any good attacking moves going and neither side has had a real chance.
    15'
    SCRAPPY
    Defences are on top so far as neither attacks are flowing. It's been very scrappy so far.
    12'
    CLOSE FROM ERIKSEN
    Sancho gets his side out of a tight area and Eriksen has a go from the edge of the box. He fools the keeper with his eyes and body position instead of bending one in the far corner he goes to slide one into the opposite corner. It goes just wide - a good effort.