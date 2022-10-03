Leicester City v Nottingham Forest live! - Sensational Patson Daka backheel puts Foxes 4-0 up!
Premier League / Matchday 9
King Power Stadium / 03.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: LEICESTER 4-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST
The match comes to an end here at the King Power Stadium, and Leicester stop the rot and secure a vital first win of the season over their main rivals. As for Forest, it is five straight defeats in the league for the first time since 2004.
Maddison stars as Leicester cruise past Forest to earn first win of season
90+1'
THREE ADDED MINUTES
We are into the first of three minutes of added time.
90+1'
Nottingham Forest
YELLOW CARD
Leicester pick up the ball and break with Soumare, but Cook lunges in to take him out with a tactical foul, and the Forest defender picks up a late booking.
Yellow card
Steve Cook
Nottingham Forest
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks2
87'
SAVE!
Dennis' cross from the left after cutting inside is met by Gibbs-White in the area, but the midfielder's header is well caught by Ward.
85'
Leicester City
Leicester's man of the match is replaced by Marc Albrighton. Maddison goes off to a standing ovation.
Off
James Maddison
Leicester City
Goals2
Assists1
On target2
Yellow Cards1
On
Marc Albrighton
Leicester City
83'
Leicester City
YELLOW CARD
Maddison is booked for a mis-timed lunge on Lodi.
Yellow card
James Maddison
Leicester City
Goals2
Assists1
On target2
Yellow Cards1
79'
Leicester City
Leicester make another change as Tielemans is replaced by Praet.
Off
Youri Tielemans
Leicester City
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Dennis Praet
Leicester City
79'
SAVE!
Ward is called into action as Johnson's shot towards the near post is well tipped away by the Leicester 'keeper. It was a superb outside of the foot through pass from Gibbs-White that created that chance. The midfielder has been a rare bright spark for Forest on a bad day at the office.
73'
Leicester City
Goal
Patson Daka
Leicester City
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
WHAT A GOAL! LEICESTER HAVE FOUR!
That is a sensational finish from the Zambian! Maddison's low cross towards the near post from the right-edge of the box is beautifully flicked into the net by Daka with a fantastic backheel! What a goal that is and it will do wonders for his confidence.
71'
Leicester City
YELLOW CARD
Soumare is booked for a foul on Mangala in the centre of the park.
Yellow card
Boubakary Soumaré
Leicester City
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
68'
Nottingham Forest
Forest make their final change as Orel Mangala replaces Jesse Lingard.
Off
Jesse Lingard
Nottingham Forest
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
On
Orel Mangala
Nottingham Forest
65'
OFFSIDE!
Big chance for Forest! Dennis picks up the ball from a Gibbs-White through pass inside the area, but he sees his effort whistle past the far post when it seemed easier to score! Luckily for him, his embarrassment is saved, as the flag goes up for offside.
63'
Nottingham Forest
YELLOW CARD
Lingard catches Justin with a high foot and is booked.
Yellow card
Jesse Lingard
Nottingham Forest
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
63'
MADDISON BACK ON FIELD
The good news is that Leicester's main man is back on the field after that stoppage.
62'
Nottingham Forest
Forest also make another change as Dennis replaces his countryman Awoniyi.
Off
Taiwo Awoniyi
Nottingham Forest
On target1
Fouls1
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
Wide2
On
Emmanuel Dennis
Nottingham Forest
61'
Leicester City
Change for Leicester as Daka replaces Vardy up top.
Off
Jamie Vardy
Leicester City
Assists1
On target2
Fouls1
Wide2
On
Patson Daka
Leicester City
59'
MADDISON IS DOWN
The Leicester playmaker is just about caught by Renan Lodi and he is down on the turf as he receives treatment. Brendan Rodgers may just have to take him off.
54'
HANDBALL SHOUT?
Vardy's shot inside the box comes off Cook's outstretched arm, but after a quick VAR check, Forest survive.
52'
Nottingham Forest
WHAT A CHANCE!
Forest needed to score there! They catch Leicester napping with a long ball, which releases Awoniyi. The visitors are two-on-one, but Ward rushes off his line to make a low save from the Nigerian. The rebound falls to Johnson, who has made the supporting run to Awoniyi's right, but a poor touch takes the ball away from the Welsh international and the chance disappears.
47'
STRAIGHT AT HENDERSON
Barnes tries to have a crack at goal again, but his effort outside the box is easily gathered low by Henderson.