Leicester City v Nottingham Forest live! - Sensational Patson Daka backheel puts Foxes 4-0 up!

Premier League / Matchday 9
King Power Stadium / 03.10.2022
Leicester City
Completed
4
0
Nottingham Forest
    Updated 03/10/2022 at 20:56 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90+3'
    FULL-TIME: LEICESTER 4-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST
    The match comes to an end here at the King Power Stadium, and Leicester stop the rot and secure a vital first win of the season over their main rivals. As for Forest, it is five straight defeats in the league for the first time since 2004.
    Thanks for joining us.
    Maddison stars as Leicester cruise past Forest to earn first win of season
    90+1'
    THREE ADDED MINUTES
    We are into the first of three minutes of added time.
    90+1'
    Nottingham Forest
    YELLOW CARD
    Leicester pick up the ball and break with Soumare, but Cook lunges in to take him out with a tactical foul, and the Forest defender picks up a late booking.
    Steve Cook
    Yellow card
    Steve Cook
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    87'
    SAVE!
    Dennis' cross from the left after cutting inside is met by Gibbs-White in the area, but the midfielder's header is well caught by Ward.
    85'
    Live comment icon
    Leicester's man of the match is replaced by Marc Albrighton. Maddison goes off to a standing ovation.
    James Maddison
    Off
    James Maddison
    Leicester City
    Marc Albrighton
    On
    Marc Albrighton
    83'
    Leicester City
    YELLOW CARD
    Maddison is booked for a mis-timed lunge on Lodi.
    James Maddison
    Yellow card
    James Maddison
    79'
    Leicester make another change as Tielemans is replaced by Praet.
    Youri Tielemans
    Off
    Youri Tielemans
    Dennis Praet
    On
    Dennis Praet
    79'
    SAVE!
    Ward is called into action as Johnson's shot towards the near post is well tipped away by the Leicester 'keeper. It was a superb outside of the foot through pass from Gibbs-White that created that chance. The midfielder has been a rare bright spark for Forest on a bad day at the office.
    73'
    Patson Daka
    Goal
    Patson Daka
    WHAT A GOAL! LEICESTER HAVE FOUR!
    That is a sensational finish from the Zambian! Maddison's low cross towards the near post from the right-edge of the box is beautifully flicked into the net by Daka with a fantastic backheel! What a goal that is and it will do wonders for his confidence.
    71'
    YELLOW CARD
    Soumare is booked for a foul on Mangala in the centre of the park.
    Boubakary Soumaré
    Yellow card
    Boubakary Soumaré
    68'
    Forest make their final change as Orel Mangala replaces Jesse Lingard.
    Jesse Lingard
    Off
    Jesse Lingard
    Orel Mangala
    On
    Orel Mangala
    65'
    OFFSIDE!
    Big chance for Forest! Dennis picks up the ball from a Gibbs-White through pass inside the area, but he sees his effort whistle past the far post when it seemed easier to score! Luckily for him, his embarrassment is saved, as the flag goes up for offside.
    63'
    YELLOW CARD
    Lingard catches Justin with a high foot and is booked.
    Jesse Lingard
    Yellow card
    Jesse Lingard
    63'
    MADDISON BACK ON FIELD
    The good news is that Leicester's main man is back on the field after that stoppage.
    62'
    Forest also make another change as Dennis replaces his countryman Awoniyi.
    Taiwo Awoniyi
    Off
    Taiwo Awoniyi
    Emmanuel Dennis
    On
    Emmanuel Dennis
    61'
    Change for Leicester as Daka replaces Vardy up top.
    Jamie Vardy
    Off
    Jamie Vardy
    Patson Daka
    On
    Patson Daka
    59'
    MADDISON IS DOWN
    The Leicester playmaker is just about caught by Renan Lodi and he is down on the turf as he receives treatment. Brendan Rodgers may just have to take him off.
    54'
    HANDBALL SHOUT?
    Vardy's shot inside the box comes off Cook's outstretched arm, but after a quick VAR check, Forest survive.
    52'
    WHAT A CHANCE!
    Forest needed to score there! They catch Leicester napping with a long ball, which releases Awoniyi. The visitors are two-on-one, but Ward rushes off his line to make a low save from the Nigerian. The rebound falls to Johnson, who has made the supporting run to Awoniyi's right, but a poor touch takes the ball away from the Welsh international and the chance disappears.
    47'
    STRAIGHT AT HENDERSON
    Barnes tries to have a crack at goal again, but his effort outside the box is easily gathered low by Henderson.