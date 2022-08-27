Liverpool v Bournemouth LIVE - JURGEN KLOPP'S SIDE SEEKING FIRST PREMIER LEAGUE WIN OF THE SEASON
Premier League / Matchday 4
Anfield / 27.08.2022
14:30
HALF AN HOUR TO KICK OFF
And here are the two teams once more, for those that missed them:
Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson, A-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott, Salah, Firmino, Diaz... Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Davies, Milner, van den Berg, Carvalho.
Bournemouth (5-4-1): Travers, Smith, Lerma, Senesi, Mepham, Zemura, Christie, Cook, Tavernier, Anthony, Moore... Subs: Neto, Hill, Bevan, Stacey, Billing, Pearson, Marcondes, Solanke, Saydee.
14:25
CHELSEA V LEICESTER CITY
14:25
WRONG GAME?
14:20
TRANSFERS LIVE!
14:15
14:10
BOURNEMOUTH TEAM ANALYSIS
Defensive solidity is the theme of the day for Scott Parker and his tricky Cherries, and no wonder. Mark Travers continues between the sticks in place of newboy Neto, whilst Jefferson Lerma continues as the makeshift wide centre-back on the right. Chris Mepham and Marcos Senesi join him in the middle of the back five, with Adam Smith and Jordan Zemura wider still. Ryan Christie and Lewis Cook are the men in the middle, with Jaidon Anthony and Marcus Tavernier given the freer, floating roles behind the lone number nine Kieffer Moore.
14:05
LIVERPOOL TEAM ANALYSIS
Let's analyse Jurgen Klopp's team selection, shall we? Fabinho returns to strengthen the hosts' midfield after a dire display at Old Trafford last Monday, flanked by Harvey Elliott and Jordan Henderson, who is shifted to that box-to-box role he's more comfortable in. Behind him, the back five remains constant, with Joe Gomez ahead of Nat Phillips once more to partner Virgil van Dijk. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will undoubtedly be given one last chance by most Fantasy Premier League managers in the full-back positions, as they have been here by the coach in real life. Alisson, of course, is in goal, with the three goal-getters Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah completing the 11.
14:00
BOURNEMOUTH TEAM NEWS
And here are the visitors...
14:00
LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS
Here are the Merseyside Reds...
14:00
HELLO AND WELCOME!
... to Eurosport's LIVE text coverage of Liverpool's Premier League encounter with Bournemouth. Can Jurgen Klopp's Reds finally end their winless run at the start of this new season, or will Bournemouth shock the world with a surprise victory at Anfield? Stay tuned for all the updates, with kick off at 15:00 GMT.
Image credit: Getty Images