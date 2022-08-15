Evening all and welcome to Liverpool v Crystal Palace!
Premier League / Matchday 2
Anfield / 15.08.2022
Advertisement
Ad
19:44
Klopp tells Sky that he's hoping for a better performance than at Fulham. He thinks Palace will try to play on the counter, more so than against Arsenal, then when asked about Nunez he gets tetchy, saying he doesn't understand why reporters pick questions like that. Elliott is playing because he's a good player in good shape.
19:42
19:38
I guess it's also worth noting that Virgil van Dijk was poor at Fulham, and alongside him, Phillips is inexperienced at best, not good enough at worst. If Palace can get the ball in dangerous areas, while staying in the game, they're a live dog in this.
19:34
I don't think, though, that there can be anyone in football who doesn't know how to hurt Liverpool: in the space behind the full-backs. Trent Alexander-Arnold has many qualities, but recovery pace and defensive nous aren't among them, plus if you pin back him and Andy Robertson, Liverpool struggle to create.
19:30
19:28
Patrick Vieria says the most important thing is to play well as a team. Against Liverpool, there'll be difficult periods, so the players need to stay together. He's gone for five at the back to limit space for Liverpool, especially in wide areas. He thinks Nunez isn't as mobile as Firmino and won't get as involved in the play, but he'll be looking to run in behind and get on the end of crosses, so Palace need to stop those.
19:24
As for Palace, they'll be sitting deep, but in posssession, I don't expect them to be negative. They'll look to counter quickly, but by playing through midfield, and in Eberechi Eze, they've got a beautiful mover on ball-carrier. On which point, Micahel Oliseh, another lovely player, is fit enough for a place on the bench.
19:20
In a way, it's barely worth discussing what Liverpoool might do because they always do the same things: outrun you in midfield, try and win it high up the park, and feed the full-backs to make the play. But Elliott is a slightly different player to those they usually deploy, so it'll be interesting to see how he deploys his footwork and imagination, as it will be to see how Nunez does on his first competitive start for the club. They've got plenty of attacking options, but my guess is that this front three - Salah, Nunez, Diaz - establishes itself as the first-choice one.
19:17
19:14
As for Palace, they're going to play five at the back; I'm not sure if there'll be four in midfield and just Jordan Ayew up front, or him and Zaha ahead of a three. But it means Odsonnne Edouard is on the bench, with Joel Ward replacing him.
19:12
Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the side that drew last weekend. The headline news is that Darwin Nunez replaces Roberto Firmino, after two excellent cameos as sub against Man City and Fulham. Nathaniel Phillips plays at centre-back, with Konate, Matip and Gomez unavailable, while James Milner and Harvey Elliot replace Jordan Henderson and Thiago, whos injured.
19:08
19:07
19:06
Let's have some teams...
19:03
I cna't lie, I fear for Palace. They had a pretty poor pre-season and haven't really strengthened, lost at home to Arsenal last weekend, and now they've got to visit Anfield, where Liverpool were unbeaten last season, in the knowledge that their hosts will be steaming after dropping two points at Fulham. Good luck, boys.