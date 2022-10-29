Liverpool v Leeds United LIVE: Jurgen Klopp’s side look to bounce back as pressure mounts on Jesse Marsch
Premier League / Matchday 14
Anfield / 29.10.2022
Find out the man of the match, player ratings and some thoughts on why this season has been so bad for Liverpool.
Summerville strikes late to seal shock Leeds win as Liverpool lose again
FULL TIME
WHAT A VICTORY FOR LEEDS!
And what a terrible result for Liverpool. The players look shell-shocked. Thanks for following the match with us.
89'
Goal
Crysencio Summerville
Leeds United
GOAL FOR LEEDS!
Summerville has won it for Leeds. He took a pass from Bamford in the area and turned his man before poking an effort which takes Alisson by surprise and nestles in the far corner.
89'
ANOTHER MESLIER STOP
This time Firmino directs a header at goal which the Leeds stopper refuses to let pass.
86'
MESLIER DENIES SALAH
Firmino plays in the hosts' star striker but though he aims for the far post he cannot beat Meslier's outstretched leg.
83'
FIRMINO SHOOTS AT GOAL
But again Meslier is equal to the effort and pushes the shot away to safety.
80'
WHAT A CHANCE FOR BAMFORD
Summerville set him up superbly but Bamford's first touch with the outside of his left foot sent him well wide and ended what was a real chance to win the game.
79'
MILNER REPLACES ALEXANDER-ARNOLD
78'
NUNEZ CURLS AN EFFORT TOWARDS FAR POST
But Mesnier again does well throwing himself high to his left to parry away.
75'
TOO CLEVER BY HALF
Salah was at the by-line approaching the six-yard box and looked for an incredibly difficult dink to the back post but it goes behind for a goal kick.
73'
GNONTO COMES ON FOR LEEDS
The Italian international makes his debut coming on for Harrison.
72'
GREAT PLAY FROM JONES
Not for the first time since he's come on he drove into the area and squared for Salah whose effort deflected over off Klich.
69'
HENDERSON ALMOST CATCHES MESLIER OUT
A corner falls to the Liverpool skipper at the back post and he steers the ball towards the near post but the Leeds stopper pushes behind.
67'
MESLIER DENIES NUNEZ
Cooper gets himself caught out and Salah lays the ball on a plate for Nunez but Meslier comes out and spreads himself to save the effort, but you have to think the striker should have done better.
62'
ROBERTSON SHOOTS AT GOAL
But it is straight at Meslier who pushes the ball away from harm.
61'
HENDERSON AND JONES COME ON
Fabinho and Elliott are replaced.
58'
SALAH COMES IN FROM THE RIGHT FLANK
But he shoots wildly from 25 yards out.
57'
SUMMERVILLE DOES WELL TO CREATE OPPORTUNITY
But was a little late in his ball for Kristensen and van Dijk is able to clear.
52'
RODRIGO COMES OFF FOR BAMFORD
It has been ten months since his last goal. Would be great for another.
50'
NUNEZ PUTS IN A DANGEROUS LOW CROSS
But it was just too close to Mesnier and he held onto the ball.