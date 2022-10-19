Premier League result: Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool beat David Moyes’ West Ham United at Anfield courtesy of Darwin Nunez's first-half header

Premier League / Matchday 12
Anfield / 19.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Completed
1
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/west-ham-united/teamcenter.shtml
West Ham United
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Paul Hassall
    By
    Paul Hassall
    Updated 19/10/2022 at 20:32 GMT
    MATCH REPORT
    Liverpool edge past West Ham thanks to first-half Nunez header
    End of 2nd Half
    90+4'
    FULL TIME
    Liverpool 1-0 West Ham.
    90+2'
    LIVERPOOL GO CLOSE!
    Milner cuts it back form the left but Salah's deflected strike flies wide of target.
    90'
    TIME ADDED ON
    Four minutes to go...
    88'
    WEST HAM CHANCE
    It should be 1-1. Soucek thinks he's going to score from Bowen's cut back but Milner makes a sensational challenge after the visitors got in down the left.
    86'
    84'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE
    Salah charges beyond his man and bursts through on the keeper, but Fabianski is quick off his line and manages to hack the ball to safety first.
    82'
    LIVERPOOL CHANGE
    Robertson on.
    Kostas Tsimikas
    Off
    Kostas Tsimikas
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    Assists1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks2
    Corners3
    Andrew Robertson
    On
    Andrew Robertson
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    81'
    LIVERPOOL CHANGE
    Milner on.
    Roberto Firmino
    Off
    Roberto Firmino
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    On target2
    Blocked Shots1
    Wide2
    James Milner
    On
    James Milner
    Liverpool
    Liverpool
    80'
    WEST HAM CHANCE
    Scamacca fizzes well wide of the near post after a lightning break saw Antonio feed him on the right side of the area.
    78'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE!
    Zouma sticks out a leg to block Henderson's brilliant low cross and is lucky not to score an own goal as it clips the bar and flies off target.
    77'
    VIDEO: ALMOST TWO FOR LIVERPOOL
    75'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCES
    Fabianski blocks Firmino at close range before Jones sees a follow up deflected off target after the Hammers had failed to deal with a right-wing corner.
    74'
    WEST HAM CHANGE
    Antonio on.
    Flynn Downes
    Off
    Flynn Downes
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls against1
    Michail Antonio
    On
    Michail Antonio
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    70'
    WEST HAM CHANCE
    Said Benrahma is given far too much space to attack Rice's hoisted cross from the right, but his volley is too tame and straight at Alisson.
    68'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE
    Firmino skews a horrible shot well wide of the near post from the right side of the area.
    66'
    WEST HAM ATTEMPT
    Bowen unleashes a volley from 35 yards that flies harmlessly into the Anfield Road end.
    64'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE
    Firmino flashes a header from a right-wing corner straight at Fabianski.
    63'
    LIVERPOOL CHANCE
    Firmino guides Henderson's right-wing cut back just wide via a crucial deflection off Cresswell.
    60'
    WEST HAM CHANGE
    Benrahma on.
    Pablo Fornals
    Off
    Pablo Fornals
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    Said Benrahma
    On
    Said Benrahma
    West Ham United
    West Ham United