Premier League result: Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool beat David Moyes’ West Ham United at Anfield courtesy of Darwin Nunez's first-half header
Premier League / Matchday 12
Anfield / 19.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL TIME
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham.
90+2'
LIVERPOOL GO CLOSE!
Milner cuts it back form the left but Salah's deflected strike flies wide of target.
90'
TIME ADDED ON
Four minutes to go...
88'
WEST HAM CHANCE
It should be 1-1. Soucek thinks he's going to score from Bowen's cut back but Milner makes a sensational challenge after the visitors got in down the left.
86'
84'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Salah charges beyond his man and bursts through on the keeper, but Fabianski is quick off his line and manages to hack the ball to safety first.
82'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Robertson on.
Off
Kostas Tsimikas
Liverpool
Assists1
Fouls1
Free Kicks2
Corners3
On
Andrew Robertson
Liverpool
81'
LIVERPOOL CHANGE
Milner on.
Off
Roberto Firmino
Liverpool
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Wide2
On
James Milner
Liverpool
80'
WEST HAM CHANCE
Scamacca fizzes well wide of the near post after a lightning break saw Antonio feed him on the right side of the area.
78'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE!
Zouma sticks out a leg to block Henderson's brilliant low cross and is lucky not to score an own goal as it clips the bar and flies off target.
77'
VIDEO: ALMOST TWO FOR LIVERPOOL
75'
LIVERPOOL CHANCES
Fabianski blocks Firmino at close range before Jones sees a follow up deflected off target after the Hammers had failed to deal with a right-wing corner.
74'
WEST HAM CHANGE
Antonio on.
Off
Flynn Downes
West Ham United
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
On
Michail Antonio
West Ham United
70'
WEST HAM CHANCE
Said Benrahma is given far too much space to attack Rice's hoisted cross from the right, but his volley is too tame and straight at Alisson.
68'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Firmino skews a horrible shot well wide of the near post from the right side of the area.
66'
WEST HAM ATTEMPT
Bowen unleashes a volley from 35 yards that flies harmlessly into the Anfield Road end.
64'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Firmino flashes a header from a right-wing corner straight at Fabianski.
63'
LIVERPOOL CHANCE
Firmino guides Henderson's right-wing cut back just wide via a crucial deflection off Cresswell.
60'
WEST HAM CHANGE
Benrahma on.
Off
Pablo Fornals
West Ham United
On
Said Benrahma
West Ham United