Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth live updates - latest Premier League score as City go three up!
Premier League / Matchday 2
Etihad Stadium / 13.08.2022
Live
58'
WELL OVER!
De Bruyne tries to go for goal from the edge of the box, but for once, he gets it all wrong and the shot goes well over the bar and does not test Travers.
56'
YELLOW CARD
Chris Mepham is shown the second yellow card of the afternoon after checking back Jack Grealish mid-dribble.
Yellow card
Chris Mepham
Bournemouth
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
55'
SAVE!
Travers makes a crucial stop to keep De Bruyne out! The Belgian races to latch onto Gundogan's through pass, and fires a low effort towards the near post, but Travers does well to keep it out.
54'
RARE FORAY FORWARD FOR CHERRIES
Again, Bournemouth have a rare attack, as Smith tries to send a cross into the box. However, Ederson claims it comfortably.
52'
OFFSIDE!
Grealish tries to cut the ball back from the byline, but it is cut out. However, nothing materialises as the flag goes up for offside.
51'
CITY HAVE PICKED UP WHERE THEY LEFT OFF
Manchester City have started the second half just as they finished the first, as they are moving the ball around nice and quick. Bournemouth cannot get a sniff, and instead have to try their best to keep their shape off the ball.
46'
CITY CHANGE
City make one change at half-time, as Phil Foden is replaced by Jack Grealish.
Off
Phil Foden
Manchester City
Goals1
Assists1
On target2
Corners3
On
Jack Grealish
Manchester City
2nd Half
45'
SECOND HALF
We are back underway here.
End of 1st Half
45+4'
HALF-TIME: MANCHESTER CITY 3-0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH
The whistle goes here after four minutes of stoppages, and City, as expected, are firmly in control here at the Etihad Stadium.
Image credit: Getty Images
45+2
CAN'T REACH IT!
Foden whips in a cross with his left foot - Haaland dives to try and reach it but he cannot quite make the contact on the ball. City are trying hard to get a fourth!
45'
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
There will be at least four minutes of stoppage here. Haaland tries to get in on the act as he hits a shot on the volley from the left side of the box, but Travers tips it out for a corner.
41'
BAD CHALLENGE!
Christie catches Gundogan with a high foot, and the German definitely felt that. Play is briefly stopped while the City man receives some attention from the physio.
40'
BOURNEMOUTH HAVE A LOT TO THINK ABOUT
As half-time approaches here, Scott Parker will have a lot to ponder as his side are 3-0 down. Will it be a case of damage limitation in the second period, or will his side just go for it?
Image credit: Getty Images
37'
Manchester City
Goal
Phil Foden
Manchester City
Goals1
Assists1
On target2
Corners2
GOALLLLL! CITY HAVE A THIRD!
De Bruyne once again involved, as he rolls in Foden after cutting inside. The attacker then lets a powerful shot go, which Travers cannot keep out. This may be over as a contest.
35'
FOUL!
Haaland tries to eagerly get past Lerma, and fouls the Colombian. Free-kick to the Cherries.
31'
Manchester City
Goal
Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Free Kicks1
GOALLLLL! CITY DOUBLE THEIR LEAD!
Kevin De Bruyne strikes! What a finish with the outside of the foot!
He initially drives inside from the right, before cutting inside after a couple of stepovers. He then goes for goal from just outside the box with the outside of his right foot, and the ball is stroked into the bottom corner!
29'
CORNER TO CHERRIES
Bournemouth make a rare foray up the field, as Stacey is played in by Christie down the left, but as the cross comes in, Ake blocks it. Bournemouth have a corner.
The ball comes in from the set-piece as Smith tries to pick out Moore, but Haaland clears.
28'
WIDE!
City have another chance! Mahrez does well to check back and cut it back from the right for Rodri, who is lurking just outside the box. The midfielder goes for goal, but it goes narrowly wide.
26'
GUNDOGAN CELEBRATES OPENER
City are one goal to the good here as we approach the half-hour mark at the Etihad.
Image credit: Getty Images