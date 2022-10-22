MANCHESTER CITY V BRIGHTON - LIVE
Premier League / Matchday 13
Etihad Stadium / 22.10.2022
Live
81'
Manchester City
ICE PACK FOR HAALAND
He limped a little towards the end of the first half so perhaps he needs a chance for some recovery with the game likely settled.
80'
Manchester City
ALVAREZ ON
City's second striker comes on for some scraps, with Haaland coming off.
Off
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Goals2
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
On
Julián Álvarez
Manchester City
79'
Brighton & Hove Albion
UNDAV ON
Welbeck off.
Off
Danny Welbeck
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wide2
On
Deniz Undav
Brighton & Hove Albion
77'
Manchester City
PALMER ON
Off
Jack Grealish
Manchester City
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Cole Palmer
Manchester City
75'
Manchester City
GOAL! MAN CITY 3-1 BRIGHTON - DE BRUYNE SCORES
A wonderful effort from De Bruyne. The Belgian has room about 25 yards out, so he curls an effort to the top corner with the minimum amount of fuss.
73'
Brighton & Hove Albion
TROSSARD EFFORT
He sprints past Akanji and to the byline, and his shot from a tight angle flies off Ederson's outstretched foot for a corner.
72'
Manchester City
LAPORTE HEADER
From a corner on the right, Laporte meets the ball with a heavy touch, with his effort spinning just wide.
71'
MAC ALLISTER TO LAMPTEY
He clips a ball over the top for the defender's run, and he heads it across goal that Ederson can reach, but threatened to tempt a forward.
At the other end Haaland can't run cleanly onto a through-ball and has to turn back onto his right, with his shot deflected over the bar for a corner.
67'
MAC ALLISTER SHOT
From outside the box he lets fly, and his rising shot fizzes over.
66'
Brighton & Hove Albion
ESTUPINAN ON
Off
Joël Veltman
Brighton & Hove Albion
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
On
Pervis Estupiñán
Brighton & Hove Albion
62'
Manchester City
FODEN ON
Mahrez off.
Off
Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
On
Phil Foden
Manchester City
61'
GROSS BOOKED
A late tackle on Rodri looks painful but not too serious.
Yellow card
Pascal Groß
Brighton & Hove Albion
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Offsides2
Free Kicks2
58'
FODEN DOING HIS LACES UP
He's likely to be on soon. Perhaps for Mahrez, who has a shot blocked to win a corner on the right.
54'
Manchester City
YELLOW FOR MAHREZ
He concedes a foul on the left wing.
Yellow card
Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
53'
Brighton & Hove Albion
Goal
Leandro Trossard
Brighton & Hove Albion
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
GOAL! MAN CITY 2-1 BRIGHTON - TROSSARD SCORES
Wowzer. Trossard picks up a loose ball from a long ball, plays a one-two, cuts onto his right and fizzes in a shot at the near post that Ederson clips with the bottom of his arm.
52
LAMPTEY CROSS
City clear it as far as Mac Allister, and his pass into the ball gives people The Fear, but nothing comes of it.
At the other end City race to attack but Mahrez attempts to sweep the ball home only for Sanchez to block...
48'
EDERSON FUMBLE
But he recovers the ball quickly enough. City are happy in possession but Brighton turn up the pressure and De Bruyne conceides a foul on Caceido high up the pitch.
2nd Half
46'
WE GO AGAIN
45'
Brighton & Hove Albion
LAMPTEY ON FOR LALLANA
Off
Adam Lallana
Brighton & Hove Albion
On
Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
End of 1st Half
45+3'
HALF TIME: CITY 2-0 BRIGHTON
See you in 15 minutes.