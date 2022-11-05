Manchester City v Fulham - Live
Premier League / Matchday 15
Etihad Stadium / 05.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+6'
Manchester City
CITY WIN!
A Haaland winner yet again, and they're top of the league. Over to Arsenal tomorrow.
90+5'
Manchester City
Penalty
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Wide1
GOAL! MAN CITY 2-1 FULHAM - HAALAND SCORES
Haaland slides a slow penalty just out of reach of Leno and that should be that!
90+3
Manchester City
CITY JUST BOOTING IT FORWARD
Foden finds Silva, he crosses into the box, now De Bruyne, and it's a penalty as Robinson clips him!
90+1'
FIVE MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
Pep stalks the touchline.
Yellow card
Antonee Robinson
Fulham
Yellow Cards1
88'
Fulham
PEREIRA OFF
Harris on
Off
Andreas Pereira
Fulham
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
On
Luke Harris
Fulham
85'
FULHAM DROPPING BACK
They're aiming crosses into Haaland but save for that disallowed goal, they're struggling.
82'
FULHAM HOLDING ON
The spark has gone out of City for now.
80'
Fulham
MBABU ON
Off
Willian
Fulham
On
Kevin Mbabu
Fulham
79'
Fulham
PEREIRA INJURED
He's caught on the ankle and play has stopped. He now limps off for further treatment.
77'
Fulham
AND NOW CAIRNEY
Off
Carlos Vinícius
Fulham
Fouls1
On
Tom Cairney
Fulham
76'
Fulham
JAMES ON
Off
Harry Wilson
Fulham
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Daniel James
Fulham
74'
Manchester City
GOAL! MAN CITY 2-1 FULHAM - HAALAND SCORES - NO!
City win the ball as Fulham try to break. The ball is floated inside from the left, and he thunders a header in!
VAR reviews the move, and while the commentators pretend it's tight, it's obviously offside.
68'
Manchester City
HAALAND MISS
Gundogan heads into the path of Haaland but he doesn't have the time to adjust to strike the ball from an awkward height.
64'
Manchester City
HAALAND FOR GREALISH
Off
Julián Álvarez
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Wide1
On
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
64'
Manchester City
FODEN ON FOR GREALISH
Off
Jack Grealish
Manchester City
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against4
Wide1
On
Phil Foden
Manchester City
63'
Fulham
TETE BOOKED
61'
Fulham
WILSON CHANCE
The forward fires wide just inside the box.
59'
FULHAM PRESSING
Willian has done well on the left and offers a pass down the left to be chased, but it's intercepted.
56'
WONDERFUL MANCHESTER WEATHER
55'
ANOTHER DE BRUYNE FREE KICK
Reed hoofs clear and it's back with Ederson.