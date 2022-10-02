MANCHESTER CITY V MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE - HAALAND AND FODEN HAT-TRICKS HAS UNITED HIT FOR SIX
Premier League / Matchday 9
Etihad Stadium / 02.10.2022
90'
FULL TIME
There we have it. What a game. Nine goals, two hat-tricks. What a derby, what a performance from Haaland and City. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, be sure to join us very soon for even more LIVE Premier League action.
90'
TWO ADDED MINUTES
90'
Penalty
Anthony Martial
Manchester United
Goals2
On target2
Fouls against2
Penalties1
GOAL!
Martial makes no mistake, right into the top corner! 6-3.
90'
PENALTY!
Martial is felled by Cancelo, and Michael Oliver points to the spot.
89'
GOOD SAVE
A speculative Casemiro strike from range is punched clear by Ederson.
88'
WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED?
Big questions are ahead for Erik ten Hag. City are just levels above.
86'
TAME
Antony races into the box after a Dalot through ball, but he can only muster a tame effort into the gloves of Ederson with his right foot and the angle narrowing.
84'
GOAL!
Another consolation for United, as Shaw and Fred link up down the left, and Ederson's parry is nodded home by the Frenchman.
83'
CRUISE CONTROL ONCE MORE
City are in their stride, despite all the changes. United are demoralised, rattled, beaten.
80'
YELLOW CARD
Bruno Fernandes is booked for petulance.
80'
TEN TO GO
United are trying their best, but to no avail. Another Eriksen pass goes astray.
75'
SUBSTITUTIONS
City make four changes, bringing on Mahrez, Palmer, Alvarez and Laporte.
73'
Goal
Phil Foden
Manchester City
Goals3
On target4
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against1
GOALLL!!!
Two hat-tricks here, and Phil Foden has his. Haaland turns provider once more, Shaw plays Foden on, and the England international finishes with aplomb inside de Gea's near post. 6-1.
72'
POZNAN CENTRAL
United's away end is almost empty. City are celebrating this win already.
70'
CORNER, UNITED
There's a slight high foot from Cancelo on Shaw, but nothing doing, says Michael Oliver. Corner, United, as Fred comes on.
Off
Jadon Sancho
Manchester United
On
Fred
Manchester United
68'
CHANCE!
The ball falls for Sancho, who is onside, but he can't control it as City have a goal-kick. A half-chance for the demoralised visitors.
66'
GOAL STANDS!
5-1. That is all.
66'
VAR IS CHECKING THIS...
Is Gomez offside?
64'
Goal
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Goals3
Assists1
On target3
Fouls against1
GOALLL!!!
But he's on target with that one! Hat-trick hero once more, Erling Haaland makes it five. Simply stunning, as he sweeps home a classy Gomez pull-back after great interplay between Grealish and de Bruyne to initiate the move. 5-1.
64'
CLOSE!
Silva slides a wonderful through ball into the path of the onrushing Haaland, who shows great acceleration. He strikes, but can't surprise de Gea at the near post.