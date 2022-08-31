Manchester City v Nottingham Forest live! - Erling Haaland scores another hat-trick as City are firmly in control!
Premier League / Matchday 5
Etihad Stadium / 31.08.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
End of 1st Half
45+1'
HALF-TIME: MANCHESTER CITY 3-0 NOTTINGHAM FOREST
It has been the Erling Haaland show here! The forward seals a second hat-trick in consecutive games to put this game beyond Forest! Back for the second half.
Image credit: Getty Images
45'
ONE ADDED MINUTE!
There will be one additional minute to play at the end of this first half.
43'
POST!
City should have four! Alvarez tries to bend one towards the near post from the edge of the 18-yard box after a good City move, but his shot cannons back off the foot of the post and goes behind!
42'
FOREST WANT HALF-TIME
The visitors are reeling here. They just want the half-time whistle to sound. They fear it could be worse here, the way City are playing.
38'
Manchester City
Goal
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Goals3
On target3
Wide1
GOAL! HAALAND HAS ANOTHER HAT-TRICK!
Unbelievable!
Cancelo whips in a beautiful towards the back post with the outside of his foot, which Foden flicks on back across goal with his head. Stones then flicks it back again towards the path of Haaland to his left, and the forward heads the ball in from a couple of yards to seal his second consecutive hat-trick for City in as many games!
38'
GOOD CLEARANCE!
Forest concede a corner. Gundogan tries to deliver a low cross into the area from the right, but McKenna does well to slide in and clear the ball out for a City corner.
36'
SAVE!
Alvarez slips a clever pass towards Haaland, and the striker then drills a low cross that Henderson parries clear of the danger area.
35'
REPLAY: HAALAND'S SECOND
Take a look at the goal that put City firmly in control of this match!
32'
28'
GOAL RULED OUT FOR OFFSIDE!
Bernardo Silva whips in a nice free-kick towards the six-yard box, which Haaland flicks on for Stones at the back post, and the defender finishes it into the bottom corner!
However, the flag goes up straight away!
26'
THIS MAN IS ON FIRE!
Erling Haaland has now scored more Premier League goals in the month of August at the start of a new season than any other player!
Image credit: Getty Images
23'
Manchester City
Goal
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Goals2
On target2
GOAL! HAALAND SCORES AGAIN!
Initially, Henderson gives the ball straight to Silva from a goal-kick and the hosts capitalise. Foden is stopped in his tracks to his left after dribbling straight towards goal, but the loose ball finds Haaland, who is there to tuck away an easy goal with a tap-in!
20'
GOOD TACKLE!
Foden goes down far too easily on the edge of the penalty area and Forest try to break once again. Johnson makes a surging run down the right, but Cancelo makes a good sliding challenge to stop the danger.
16'
JUST WIDE!
What a chance for Forest! The visitors break, but O'Brien cannot get to a ball that is too heavy and he has to recycle it. It eventually finds Williams on the other flank, and the wing back whips in a wicked ball towards Lodi at the back post, but the Brazilian can only find the side netting!
12'
Manchester City
Goal
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
GOALLLLL! IT'S HAALAND!
Haaland scores again for City! Gundogan plays a corner from the left short to Foden, and the midfielder crosses it towards the near post for Haaland. Despite the cross getting a deflection off O'Brien, the Norwegian gets ahead of his marker to poke the ball home from close range!
11'
ALL CITY!
Nottingham Forest are just camping out in their third of the pitch at the moment whilst City dominate and try to carve an opening!
8'
WIDE!
Bernardo Silva tries to curl a left footed ball towards the back post, but nobody is there and it sails wide of the far post.
6'
GOOD SAVE!
Henderson stands tall to make a good save from close range! A corner comes in from the right, which Rodri does well to flick on at the near post. The ball drops to Alvarez, whose shot from close range is saved by Henderson!
5'
CHANCE!
Silva does well to skip past Lodi with ease and he gets into the six-yard box before he loses his footing. McKenna eventually clears.
3'
WELL WIDE!
As expected, City are dominating possession early here. They work the ball well to Gundogan just outside the box, but his strike from 25-yards goes well wide.