Manchester City v Southampton LIVE - Erling Haaland scores as ruthless City extend lead to four
Premier League / Matchday 10
Etihad Stadium / 08.10.2022
17:18
MATCH REPORT - CITY STORM PAST SOUTHAMPTON TO GO TOP
Haaland scores again as City move top
End of 2nd Half
90'+3
FULL TIME
Southampton ship four goals at Man City, as the latter move to the top of the table! It ends 4-0.
90'+1
INTO ADDED TIME
There will be three minutes of added time at the end of the second half.
90'
BAZUNU ADDS ANOTHER SAVE TO THE COUNT
This time he denies Cole Palmer, who to be fair is clearly offside, but Bazunu didn't know that and makes another strong save.
88'
86'
SOUTHAMPTON GET FORWARD
Gomez deals with an Adams cross with relative ease.
82'
NOT LONG LEFT
This sting has been taken out of this game, it's done and dusted and both teams know it.
79'
77'
GREALISH SENDS HIS SHOT OVER!
Grealish has to be finishing those if he wants a starting spot in Guardiola's side. He's found by Haaland inside the box and blazes his effort over the bar.
74'
CITY CONTINUE TO PIN SOUTHAMPTON BACK
They don't give up, do they? They continue to look for an opening and terrorize Southampton with continuous waves of attack.
70'
THREE CHANGES FOR MAN CITY
De Bruyne, Mahrez, and Cancelo are replaced, as Julian Alvarez, Cole Palmer, and Sergio Gomez come off the bench.
Off
Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City
Assists1
Fouls against1
Corners3
On
Julián Álvarez
Manchester City
67'
HAALAND, IT WAS NEVER IN DOUBT
Cancelo finds Haaland in the middle of the box, and he makes no mistake this time as he fires the ball past Bazunu.
65'
Goal
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots2
Hit Post / Hit Bar1
GOAL! MAN CITY 4-0 SOUTHAMPTON (HAALAND)
There it is! Haaland grabs City's fourth with his 20th goal of the season!
62'
BAZUNU DOES SUPERBLY TO DENY HAALAND!
De Bruyne, again, puts Haaland through but once more Bazunu is quick off his line to get a strong arm on the ball as Haaland tries to take it round him.
58'
GREALISH REPLACES FODEN
Off
Phil Foden
Manchester City
Goals1
Assists1
On target3
Fouls1
On
Jack Grealish
Manchester City
58'
BIG MISS HAALAND!
De Bruyne puts the ball on a plate for Haaland in front of goal, but the ball goes through him! He completely misses the ball and another chance goes begging for the Norwegian.
55'
CITY WIN A STRING OF CORNERS
Southampton can't get out of their defensive third at the moment. City are hunting every time they lose possession and pick the lock when they have the ball at their feet.
52'
HAALAND STEERS AN EFFORT WIDE
He makes a run towards the near post, but can't wrap his foot around the ball as he snaps at the ball and sends it wide of the post.
49'
Goal
Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City
Goals1
On target2
Wide2
Corners1
GOAL! MAN CITY 3-0 SOUTHAMPTON (MAHREZ)
An absolutely superb finish from Mahrez. Rodri dinks the ball towards the back post to find the winger, who volleys the ball goal bound with the outside of his left boot to make it three.
46'
FIRST CITY EFFORT OF THE HALF
Silva attempts a volley on the edge of the box but couldn't quite get the purchase on it, and steers it wide.