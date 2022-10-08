Manchester City v Southampton LIVE - Erling Haaland scores as ruthless City extend lead to four

Premier League / Matchday 10
Etihad Stadium / 08.10.2022
Manchester City
Completed
4
0
Southampton
    Ben Southby
    Ben Southby
    Updated 08/10/2022 at 16:19 GMT
    17:18
    MATCH REPORT - CITY STORM PAST SOUTHAMPTON TO GO TOP
    Haaland scores again as City move top
    End of 2nd Half
    90'+3
    FULL TIME
    Southampton ship four goals at Man City, as the latter move to the top of the table! It ends 4-0.
    90'+1
    INTO ADDED TIME
    There will be three minutes of added time at the end of the second half.
    90'
    BAZUNU ADDS ANOTHER SAVE TO THE COUNT
    This time he denies Cole Palmer, who to be fair is clearly offside, but Bazunu didn't know that and makes another strong save.
    88'
    STAT - THAT'S 15 GOALS ALREADY FOR HAALAND
    86'
    SOUTHAMPTON GET FORWARD
    Gomez deals with an Adams cross with relative ease.
    82'
    NOT LONG LEFT
    This sting has been taken out of this game, it's done and dusted and both teams know it.
    79'
    STAT - STATEMENT OF INTENT FROM HAALAND
    77'
    GREALISH SENDS HIS SHOT OVER!
    Grealish has to be finishing those if he wants a starting spot in Guardiola's side. He's found by Haaland inside the box and blazes his effort over the bar.
    74'
    CITY CONTINUE TO PIN SOUTHAMPTON BACK
    They don't give up, do they? They continue to look for an opening and terrorize Southampton with continuous waves of attack.
    70'
    THREE CHANGES FOR MAN CITY
    De Bruyne, Mahrez, and Cancelo are replaced, as Julian Alvarez, Cole Palmer, and Sergio Gomez come off the bench.
    Kevin De Bruyne
    Off
    Kevin De Bruyne
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Assists1
    Fouls against1
    Corners3
    Julián Álvarez
    On
    Julián Álvarez
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    67'
    HAALAND, IT WAS NEVER IN DOUBT
    Cancelo finds Haaland in the middle of the box, and he makes no mistake this time as he fires the ball past Bazunu.
    65'
    Erling Haaland
    Goal
    Erling Haaland
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots2
    Hit Post / Hit Bar1
    GOAL! MAN CITY 4-0 SOUTHAMPTON (HAALAND)
    There it is! Haaland grabs City's fourth with his 20th goal of the season!
    62'
    BAZUNU DOES SUPERBLY TO DENY HAALAND!
    De Bruyne, again, puts Haaland through but once more Bazunu is quick off his line to get a strong arm on the ball as Haaland tries to take it round him.
    58'
    GREALISH REPLACES FODEN
    Phil Foden
    Off
    Phil Foden
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals1
    Assists1
    On target3
    Fouls1
    Jack Grealish
    On
    Jack Grealish
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    58'
    BIG MISS HAALAND!
    De Bruyne puts the ball on a plate for Haaland in front of goal, but the ball goes through him! He completely misses the ball and another chance goes begging for the Norwegian.
    55'
    CITY WIN A STRING OF CORNERS
    Southampton can't get out of their defensive third at the moment. City are hunting every time they lose possession and pick the lock when they have the ball at their feet.
    52'
    HAALAND STEERS AN EFFORT WIDE
    He makes a run towards the near post, but can't wrap his foot around the ball as he snaps at the ball and sends it wide of the post.
    49'
    Riyad Mahrez
    Goal
    Riyad Mahrez
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals1
    On target2
    Wide2
    Corners1
    GOAL! MAN CITY 3-0 SOUTHAMPTON (MAHREZ)
    An absolutely superb finish from Mahrez. Rodri dinks the ball towards the back post to find the winger, who volleys the ball goal bound with the outside of his left boot to make it three.
    46'
    FIRST CITY EFFORT OF THE HALF
    Silva attempts a volley on the edge of the box but couldn't quite get the purchase on it, and steers it wide.