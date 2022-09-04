Manchester United v Arsenal live: New signing Antony starts in clash at Old Trafford
Premier League / Matchday 6
Old Trafford / 04.09.2022
ARTETA ON CLUB BACKING HIM:
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are being rewarded for sticking with their principles.
"For me, (managing a big club) is about being consistent," he said.
"So when you try to bring an idea, you have a vision and you share that vision with the football club, then you take that direction and you go for it."
TEN HAG ON ANTONY:
Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick off, Erik Ten Hag explains his decision to start with Brazilian winger Antony.
"He knows how we want to play. He knows what we expect and demand from him. He can be a real threat in one-on-ones with his speed."
STANDINGS:
In the earlier game, Brighton hammered Leicester 5-2 to stay fourth.
Arsenal will stay top regardless of today's result, United are currently 8th and can 5th with a win.
Brighton hammer Leicester to move into top four and increase pressure on Rodgers
ZINCHENKO REPLACES TIERNEY:
Mikel Arteta’s only change from Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday sees Zinchenko return from injury in place of Kieran Tierney at left-back.
Odegaard and Ramsdale, who both picked up knocks in the Villa game, are fit enough to start.
Albert Sami Lokonga keeps his spot in midfield in place of the injured Thomas Partey.
ANTONY IN:
Winger Antony, the club’s £86m Deadline Day signing from Ajax, replaces Elanga on the left.
Ronaldo and Casemiro remain on the bench.
MAN UTD TEAM:
De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Antony, Sancho, Rashford...Subs: Heaton, Dubravka, Lindelof, Maguire, Ronaldo, Fred, Casemiro, Shaw, Elanga.
ARSENAL TEAM:
Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Lokonga, Xhaka, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Jesus...Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Marquinhos.