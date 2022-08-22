Premier League live: Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford with both sides targeting a first win of the league season
Premier League / Matchday 3
Old Trafford / 22.08.2022
MARCUS RASHFORD ON IMPORTANCE OF TURNING UP IN THE BIG ONES
"Against anyone, you want to win but against your Liverpools and Manchester Citys, you want to prove why you play for Manchester United. Winning against Liverpool is the same feeling as when I was a kid."
19.35
TEN HAG WELL AWARE OF TRADITION AND NEED TO ARREST POOR START
'I know we have to win especially this game' - Ten Hag on facing Liverpool
19.30
MORE FROM KLOPP ON KEITA’S FUTURE
The Reds boss was also asked about the chances of Naby Keita being allowed to leave Liverpool without the club bringing in a replacement.
“No, that’s not possible, of course not,” he responded. “But it’s not the plan. We are not dumb that we think a player can go and we don’t replace him. No, there’s no chance. So, Naby will not go but if he would – what he will not do – there must be a replacement, of course.”
19.25
'WE WANT GLAZERS OUT'
Klopp was perhaps right to be concerned about more United protests when quizzed about the prospect in his pre-match press conference, and Red Devils supporters have been venting their frustration ahead of kick off in the local area again tonight.
However, it's much more low-key than the ones that saw the league clash between the sides postponed back in May 2021.
19.20
KLOPP LAYS DOWN LIVERPOOL VIEW AMIDST UNITED UNREST
Klopp: Liverpool 'should get points' if protesting Man Utd fans stop Old Trafford game
19.15
ROBERTO FIRMINO RETURNS FOR THE VISITORS
The Brazilian forward returns from injury in time to replace the suspended Darwin Nunez as Jurgen Klopp makes three changes from the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez also feature with Fabinho and Nathaniel Phillips dropping out.
19.10
CRISTIANO RONALDO BENCHED BY TEN HAG!
Man United make four changes from the 4-0 horror-show at Brentford.
The big news is that Cristiano Ronaldo has been benched along with Harry Maguire, Fred and Luke Shaw.
Raphael Varane, Anthony Elanga, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay get the nod.
19.05
HOT OFF THE PRESS – THE TEAM SHEET IS IN!
CONFIRMED TEAMS - MAN UTD: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford... Subs: Heaton, Maguire, Ronaldo, Martial, Fred, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Van De Beek, Garnacho. /// LIVERPOOL: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Elliott, Milner, Henderson, Salah, Diaz, Firmino… Subs: Adrian, Davies, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Van den Berg, Fabinho, Tsmikas, Clark, Phillips.
19.00
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the Premier League clash between North-West giants Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford. Both sides are in desperate need of a victory having failed to ignite so far this term, with the Red Devils pointless under new boss Erik ten Hag.
Kick off 20.00 BST.
