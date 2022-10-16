Manchester United v Newcastle live: United could go fourth in Premier league table with win at Old Trafford
Premier League / Matchday 11
Old Trafford / 16.10.2022
13.25
RONALDO STARTS FOR UNITED:
Erik ten Hag makes four changes to the side that beat Everton 2-1 last weekend.
Varane, Sancho, Fred and Ronaldo start with Rashford and Lindelof dropping to the bench.
Martial, Eriksen and McTominay are not in the matchday squad.
13.20
ONE CHANGE FOR THE MAGPIES:
Eddie Howe, who remains without the injured Shelvey and Isak, makes one change to the Newcastle side which beat Brentford 5-1 last weekend with Joelinton replacing Willock, who drops down to the bench.
-
13.10
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Brun, Botman, Schar, Longstaff, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Murphy, Almiron, Wilson...Subs: Karius, Lascelles, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Willock, Anderson.
13.05
MANCHESTER UNITED TEAM:
De Gea, Shaw, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Fred, Casemiro, Sancho, Antony, Fernandes, Ronaldo...Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Rashford, Malacia, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Iqbal, Mainoo.