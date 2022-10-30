Manchester United v West Ham live! - Marcus Rashford's 100th United goal gives hosts the lead!
Premier League / Matchday 14
Old Trafford / 30.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL-TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 1-0 WEST HAM UNITED
Big win for the home side, but West Ham will feel that their play merited a point at least. Thanks for joining us.
Man Utd go fifth as Rashford's 100th goal secures win over West Ham
90+4'
West Ham United
ANOTHER BRILLIANT SAVE!
What a save! De Gea pulls one right out of the top drawer to keep his side ahead in stoppage time. Rice picks up the loose ball outside the area and whacks a powerful strike that is heading towards the top corner, but the Spaniard tips it wide!
90+3'
West Ham United
WHAT A CHANCE!
Fornals bursts past Fernandes and races into the box. He cuts it back for Bowen, and his first-time effort is heading in, but Maguire makes a huge block and Dalot clears! Proper last-ditch defending!
90+1'
Manchester United
Fernandes is shown a late looking. Bowen drifts inside from the right and looks for options, but he finds none so he tries to fashion a chance for himself. However, he is stopped in his tracks by the United man as he gets clipped.
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United
88'
BLOCK!
Rice shoots from the left-edge of the box after getting past Casemiro, but the midfielder just about recovers to block it behind for a corner!
86'
Manchester United
OFF THE POST!
What a big chance! McTominay's cross finds Fred, and his looped header comes crashing back off the far post!
83'
West Ham United
ANOTHER BRILLIANT SAVE!
Cresswell delivers in a brilliant cross towards the near post, and Zouma gets ahead of Dalot to get to the ball with his head, but the header is fantastically saved at point-blank range by De Gea, who tips it to his right!
82'
West Ham United
WHAT A SAVE!
Antonio goes for goal from 20-yards out with a long-range strike. It looks like it is heading in, but De Gea reaches for it to tip it over the crossbar! Brilliant shot stopping.
81'
DALOT DOES IT AGAIN!
Fornals delivers in a brilliant cross towards the back post for Antonio, but Dalot is there again to make a vital header to divert it out for a corner!
79'
West Ham United
Thilo Kehrer
West Ham United
79'
Manchester United
Christian Eriksen
Manchester United
Fred
Manchester United
78'
UNITED SURVIVE!
Rice's free-kick from the left is whipped into the back post for Dawson, but before he can get anything on it, Martinez just about manages to make an interception!
77'
West Ham United
The change is confirmed for West Ham as Fornals comes on for Downes. That may mean a change of shape to a 4-2-3-1.
Flynn Downes
West Ham United
74'
Manchester United
FREE-KICK
Fernandes is brought down around 35-yards out from goal, and United have a free-kick. It does not lead to anything as Eriksen opts not to hit it from distance, but instead plays it short. Fornals is stripped and ready to come on for West Ham.
73'
CLEARED!
The resulting free-kick from 25-yards on the left is floated in by Eriksen. Maguire gets the flick-on, but West Ham are able to hack it clear for a throw in on the far-side touchline.
72'
West Ham United
Soucek is booked for a body blow on Shaw.
Tomáš Soucek
West Ham United
68'
West Ham United
SHOT ON TARGET JUST ABOUT SAVED!
Benrahma picks up the ball in a pocket of space outside the box, and he tries to curl a low shot towards the far corner, but De Gea just about grabs hold of it to make the save! There was a fear for a second that he would fumble that!
67'
West Ham United
WIDE!
Dawson, who is really advanced, picks up the ball just outside the area after Antonio uses his strength to dispossess Martinez. The defender gets the ball and lets fly with a speculative shot, but it is poor and goes well wide.
65'
West Ham United
WEST HAM BREAK!
Rice advances forward on the counter for the Hammers down the inside right, before playing it forward for an overlapping Kehrer. The German plays it back for Rice behind him, and the midfielder hits a first-time cross looking for Antonio at the back post, but before the striker can reach it, Dalot gets a vital header on the ball to divert it out for a corner.
63'
OVER THE BAR!
Casemiro finds McTominay at the edge of the box, and he lays the ball off to Ronaldo hit first-time from just inside the area. He blasts a strike on goal, but it takes a deflection off a West Ham defender and loops over the bar. West Ham are under the cosh a little here and may need to change their approach.