Manchester United v West Ham live! - Marcus Rashford's 100th United goal gives hosts the lead!

Premier League / Matchday 14
Old Trafford / 30.10.2022
Manchester United
Completed
1
0
West Ham United
    Live
    Live Updates
    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 30/10/2022 at 18:11 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90+4'
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: MANCHESTER UNITED 1-0 WEST HAM UNITED
    Big win for the home side, but West Ham will feel that their play merited a point at least. Thanks for joining us.
    Man Utd go fifth as Rashford's 100th goal secures win over West Ham
    90+4'
    Live comment icon
    West Ham United
    ANOTHER BRILLIANT SAVE!
    What a save! De Gea pulls one right out of the top drawer to keep his side ahead in stoppage time. Rice picks up the loose ball outside the area and whacks a powerful strike that is heading towards the top corner, but the Spaniard tips it wide!
    90+3'
    West Ham United
    WHAT A CHANCE!
    Fornals bursts past Fernandes and races into the box. He cuts it back for Bowen, and his first-time effort is heading in, but Maguire makes a huge block and Dalot clears! Proper last-ditch defending!
    90+1'
    Live comment icon
    Manchester United
    Fernandes is shown a late looking. Bowen drifts inside from the right and looks for options, but he finds none so he tries to fashion a chance for himself. However, he is stopped in his tracks by the United man as he gets clipped.
    Bruno Fernandes
    Yellow card
    Bruno Fernandes
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    88'
    BLOCK!
    Rice shoots from the left-edge of the box after getting past Casemiro, but the midfielder just about recovers to block it behind for a corner!
    86'
    Live comment icon
    Manchester United
    OFF THE POST!
    What a big chance! McTominay's cross finds Fred, and his looped header comes crashing back off the far post!
    83'
    Live comment icon
    West Ham United
    ANOTHER BRILLIANT SAVE!
    Cresswell delivers in a brilliant cross towards the near post, and Zouma gets ahead of Dalot to get to the ball with his head, but the header is fantastically saved at point-blank range by De Gea, who tips it to his right!
    82'
    Live comment icon
    West Ham United
    WHAT A SAVE!
    Antonio goes for goal from 20-yards out with a long-range strike. It looks like it is heading in, but De Gea reaches for it to tip it over the crossbar! Brilliant shot stopping.
    81'
    DALOT DOES IT AGAIN!
    Fornals delivers in a brilliant cross towards the back post for Antonio, but Dalot is there again to make a vital header to divert it out for a corner!
    79'
    Live comment icon
    West Ham United
    Thilo Kehrer
    Yellow card
    Thilo Kehrer
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    79'
    Live comment icon
    Manchester United
    Christian Eriksen
    Off
    Christian Eriksen
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Fred
    On
    Fred
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    78'
    UNITED SURVIVE!
    Rice's free-kick from the left is whipped into the back post for Dawson, but before he can get anything on it, Martinez just about manages to make an interception!
    77'
    Live comment icon
    West Ham United
    The change is confirmed for West Ham as Fornals comes on for Downes. That may mean a change of shape to a 4-2-3-1.
    Flynn Downes
    Off
    Flynn Downes
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    Pablo Fornals
    On
    Pablo Fornals
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    74'
    Manchester United
    FREE-KICK
    Fernandes is brought down around 35-yards out from goal, and United have a free-kick. It does not lead to anything as Eriksen opts not to hit it from distance, but instead plays it short. Fornals is stripped and ready to come on for West Ham.
    73'
    CLEARED!
    The resulting free-kick from 25-yards on the left is floated in by Eriksen. Maguire gets the flick-on, but West Ham are able to hack it clear for a throw in on the far-side touchline.
    72'
    Live comment icon
    West Ham United
    Soucek is booked for a body blow on Shaw.
    Tomáš Soucek
    Yellow card
    Tomáš Soucek
    West Ham United
    West Ham United
    68'
    Live comment icon
    West Ham United
    SHOT ON TARGET JUST ABOUT SAVED!
    Benrahma picks up the ball in a pocket of space outside the box, and he tries to curl a low shot towards the far corner, but De Gea just about grabs hold of it to make the save! There was a fear for a second that he would fumble that!
    67'
    West Ham United
    WIDE!
    Dawson, who is really advanced, picks up the ball just outside the area after Antonio uses his strength to dispossess Martinez. The defender gets the ball and lets fly with a speculative shot, but it is poor and goes well wide.
    65'
    West Ham United
    WEST HAM BREAK!
    Rice advances forward on the counter for the Hammers down the inside right, before playing it forward for an overlapping Kehrer. The German plays it back for Rice behind him, and the midfielder hits a first-time cross looking for Antonio at the back post, but before the striker can reach it, Dalot gets a vital header on the ball to divert it out for a corner.
    63'
    Live comment icon
    OVER THE BAR!
    Casemiro finds McTominay at the edge of the box, and he lays the ball off to Ronaldo hit first-time from just inside the area. He blasts a strike on goal, but it takes a deflection off a West Ham defender and loops over the bar. West Ham are under the cosh a little here and may need to change their approach.