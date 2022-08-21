Newcastle v Manchester City: City look to stay perfect in tricky trip to St James' Park
Premier League / Matchday 3
St James' Park / 21.08.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
End of 1st Half
45'
DIAS HEADS OVER
A late, late Manchester City free kick gives Ruben Dias a golden chance to level the scores, but the Portuguese defender misses the target and the referee blows for half-time.
45+3'
SCHAR GOES DOWN HURT
Newcastle want a penalty as Fabian Schar is caught by John Stones' elbow as they both go for the ball.
VAR reviews the incident and declines the award a pen.
45+2'
LATE CORNER NEWCASTLE
Kyle Walker rolls the ball out under pressure from Joelinton and Newcastle will get one late chance to double their lead.
45'
HEAVY TOUCH HAALAND
With half-time beckoning, Haaland races in behind the advancing Newcastle defence. His first touch is a poor one, though, giving Pope plenty of time to clear up.
43'
POPE DENIES RODRI WITH EASE
City are looking shell-shocked as Newcastle continue to buzz around. The visitors make a foray forward but it ends with a tame Rodri shot.
39'
Goal
Callum Wilson
Newcastle United
Goals1
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Wide1
GOAL - NEWCASTLE
Newcastle go from end to end in seconds. Saint-Maximin receives a long ball on halfway and weaves through the City midfield.
As defenders close in, the Frenchman rolls the ball into the path of Wilson, who takes an uncertain touch but finishes well to beat Ederson.
38'
EDERSON IN NO MAN'S LAND
Newcastle break forward and Ederson comes racing out of his box. Almiron rounds the keeper but his heavy touch takes him wide and Walker is able to shut down the chance.
36'
BOTMAN MAKES VITAL BLOCK
De Bruyne's ball into the box rebounds off Botman right to Gundogan but the Dutchman reacts brilliantly to deny a certain goal.
34'
SCHAR HAMMERS FODEN
Man City's attacking midfielder runs on to a lovely ball from Cancelo and Schar just kicks him up in the air.
The Swiss defender is rightly booked for the challenge.
Yellow card
Fabian Schär
Newcastle United
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
33'
RODRI ESCAPES BOOKING
Manchester City's midfielder cynically knocks Saint-Maximin over as the Frenchman looks to break again but somehow the referee declines to book him.
Newcastle fans may be forgiven for asking what the difference is between Rodri's challenge and that of Bruno which earned a yellow card earlier in the match.
31'
NEWCASTLE CLOSE TO A LEAD
Another quick counter runs through Willock, Saint-Maximin and Joelinton before arriving at the feet of Wilson. City's defence swiftly close him down and his shot is well wide, but Newcastle are on top here.
28'
Goal
Miguel Almirón
Newcastle United
Goals1
On target1
Wide1
Corners1
GOAL - NEWCASTLE
Miguel Almiron makes up for his blown chance earlier, sliding in to convert Saint-Maximin's right-footed cross from the left.
The goal was initially ruled out for offside but VAR overturns the call and awards the goal.
27'
WILSON CLOSE AGAIN
A second Newcastle corner in as many moments comes to Callum Wilson but he's falling backwards as he shoots and the attempt lacks power.
If he had just gotten a little more purchase...
26'
NEWCASTLE ATTACKING IN NUMBERS
Joelinton finds Saint-Maximin who slips a pass to Wilson. The English forward waits for his moment and shoots but a deflection takes it out for a corner.
The ensuing corner causes panic in City's defence but is eventually dealt with.
23'
SAINT-MAXIMIN MAKES EDERSON WORK
Newcastle's tricky French winger has the beating of Walker and Stones on the right of City's defence.
Once again he's able to create space and fires a powerful shot that Ederson scrambles to deal with.
Newcastle suddenly very much in this game.
21'
AKE LIMPS OFF
A few minutes after feeling his hamstring and trying to run it off, Nathan Ake admits defeat and heads up the tunnel.
Ruben Dias is on in his place.
Off
Nathan Aké
Manchester City
On
Rúben Dias
Manchester City
20'
ANOTHER BIG NEWCASTLE CHANCE
Once again it's on the counter that the opportunity arises for Newcastle.
The ball comes to Saint-Maximin who rolls it into Almiron. This time Almiron slashes the ball across the face of goal and Wilson is just inches away from an equaliser.
19'
ANOTHER POPE SAVE
De Bruyne takes his time lining up a free kick, and shoots true but Nick Pope is there at full stretch to deny him.
18'
CANCELO BOOKED
City's number seven receives a caution for a foul in backplay.
Yellow card
João Cancelo
Manchester City
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
17'
ALMIRON BLOWS HUGE CHANCE
Saint-Maximin skips by his man on the edge of the box and pulls it back to Miguel Almiron who is alone on the penalty spot.
Almiron leans way back and fires his shot into row z.