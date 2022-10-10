Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa LIVE: Gerrard and Cooper under spotlight as strugglers face off
Premier League / Matchday 10
City Ground / 10.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME - NOTTINGHAM FOREST 1-1 ASTON VILLA
Forest are off the bottom of the table, leapfrogging Leicester. Nonetheless, a point does little to kickstart either side's season.
89'
COOPER LOOKS TO SECURE THE POINT
... bringing off Gibbs-White for Lewis O'Brien.
Off
Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest
Assists1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Lewis O'Brien
Nottingham Forest
87'
GOOD BLOCK
Gibbs-White scampers forwards and gets a shot away, but Konsa throws his body in the way.
85'
NOTHING DOING
Yates heads a ball in behind for Surridge, but Martinez comes off his line to sweep up.
82'
YATES CAUTIONED
... after bringing down Watkins out wide.
Yellow card
Ryan Yates
Nottingham Forest
Yellow Cards1
Fouls3
Fouls against5
80'
GERRARD ROLLS THE DICE AGAIN
... bringing on Cameron Archer for Ramsey.
Off
Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against4
On
Cameron Archer
Aston Villa
79'
ANOTHER WASTED FREE KICK
Buendia steps up and, just like Coutinho in the first half, blasts straight into the wall.
77'
GERRARD MAKES ANOTHER CHANGE
... McGinn coming off for Leander Dendoncker.
Off
John McGinn
Aston Villa
Blocked Shots3
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Wide1
On
Leander Dendoncker
Aston Villa
74'
ARGY-BARGY
Williams and Ramsey get in a scuffle out wide after a robust tackle from the latter, who is booked.
Yellow card
Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against4
70
ANOTHER FORST SUB
Dennis makes way for Sam Surridge.
Off
Emmanuel Dennis
Nottingham Forest
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against3
On
Sam Surridge
Nottingham Forest
69'
GOOD SAVE!
Forest come forwards and Kouyate has a pop from long range, but Martinez saves and holds.
68'
BIG MISS!
Watkins gets to the byline and scoops the ball back across goal. McGinn attempts a diving header with the goal gaping, but nods wide.
65'
GERRARD SWITCHES THINGS UP
... bringing off Coutinho for Danny Ings in an effort to revitalise his attack.
Off
Philippe Coutinho
Aston Villa
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Wide1
Free Kicks3
On
Danny Ings
Aston Villa
63'
JUST WIDE!
A spell of pressure from the hosts ends with Gibbs-White turning Luiz on the edge of the area before curling a shot towards the far corner. It whistles narrowly wide of the post.
59'
GOOD SAVE!
Luiz picks out Watkins with an inswinging cross to the far post. He nods a downwards header on target, but Henderson gets down low and makes the stop.
57'
FIRST CHANGE FOR FOREST
Aurier is off, with Neco Williams coming on in his place.
Off
Serge Aurier
Nottingham Forest
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
On
Neco Williams
Nottingham Forest
55'
RAMSEY FURIOUS
... after being barged over by Yates, but this time the referee, Anthony Taylor, opts against producing a yellow card in an effort to calm things down.
52'
POOR PASS
Villa swarm the box, only for Young to play a loose pass which trickles out for a goal kick.
50'
YELLOW CARD FOR MCGINN
... after he dives in on Johnson and catches him on the ankle.
Yellow card
John McGinn
Aston Villa
Blocked Shots3
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
49'
SO CLOSE!
Ramsey is threaded through by McGinn and tries to set up Watkins for a tap-in, but Scott McKenna makes a crucial interception.