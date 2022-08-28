Premier League live: Harry Kane nets 200th league goal as Tottenham Hotspur lead at Nottingham Forest
Premier League / Matchday 4
City Ground / 28.08.2022
Live
90+1'
SPURS CHANGE
Spence on for Bentancur. The ex-Forest man gets a fine reception from the home crowd.
90'
FOREST CHANGE
Surridge on for Johnson.
88'
SPURS WILL CLIMB TO THIRD
The Lilywhites will be two points off leaders Arsenal.
86'
JOHNSON BOOKED
The Forest forward hacks down Richarlison as the Brazilian looked to show boat.
85'
SPURS CHANGE
Bissouma on.
Off
Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham Hotspur
Assists1
Blocked Shots3
Wide1
On
Yves Bissouma
Tottenham Hotspur
85'
FOREST BOOKING
Kouyate us cautioned for a disappointed home team.
84'
KANE KEEPS ON CLIMBING THE GOAL CHARTS
Kane moves level with Andrew Cole in third place in the overall Premier League top scorers list.
83'
YELLOW CARD FOR KANE
The forward nets a second of the day but also picks up a caution for his celebrations.
81'
Goal
Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals2
On target3
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
GOAL! FOREST 0-2 SPURS
Kane is left in acres of space to nod home after a lovely outside of the foot cross from Richarlison.
81'
FOREST CHANCE
Dennis dances in from the left but arrows a right-foot effort over the bar.
80'
SPURS HALF CHANCE
Richarlison can't wrap his foot around the ball to divert it home at the near post after a good run and cross from Kulusevski down the right.
78'
76'
FOREST CHANGES
Awoniyi, Kouyate and Freuler on.
O'Brien, Cooks, Yates off.
Off
Steve Cook
Nottingham Forest
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks4
On
Taiwo Awoniyi
Nottingham Forest
75'
SPURS CHANGE
Son off, Richarlison on.
Off
Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
74'
SPURS CHANGE
Sessegnon on for Perisic.
Off
Ivan Perišic
Tottenham Hotspur
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Ryan Sessegnon
Tottenham Hotspur
73'
FOREST CAUTION
O'Brien is the latest man to pick up a yellow card for a foul on Kane!
Yellow card
Lewis O'Brien
Nottingham Forest
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
71'
HALF CENTURY INCOMING?
STAT: Spurs are one shy of recording 50 league victories over Forest.
69'
FOREST CHANGE
Dennis on for Lingard.
Off
Jesse Lingard
Nottingham Forest
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks2
On
Emmanuel Dennis
Nottingham Forest
68'
HENDO STATS
Look away now, Harry.
66'