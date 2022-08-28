Premier League live: Harry Kane nets 200th league goal as Tottenham Hotspur lead at Nottingham Forest

Premier League / Matchday 4
City Ground / 28.08.2022
Live
Nottingham Forest
Second half
0
2
91'
Tottenham Hotspur
    Live Updates
    Paul Hassall
    By
    Paul Hassall
    Updated 28/08/2022 at 17:17 GMT
    90+1'
    SPURS CHANGE
    Spence on for Bentancur. The ex-Forest man gets a fine reception from the home crowd.
    90'
    FOREST CHANGE
    Surridge on for Johnson.
    88'
    SPURS WILL CLIMB TO THIRD
    The Lilywhites will be two points off leaders Arsenal.
    86'
    JOHNSON BOOKED
    The Forest forward hacks down Richarlison as the Brazilian looked to show boat.
    85'
    SPURS CHANGE
    Bissouma on.
    Dejan Kulusevski
    Off
    Dejan Kulusevski
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Assists1
    Blocked Shots3
    Wide1
    Yves Bissouma
    On
    Yves Bissouma
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    85'
    FOREST BOOKING
    Kouyate us cautioned for a disappointed home team.
    84'
    KANE KEEPS ON CLIMBING THE GOAL CHARTS
    Kane moves level with Andrew Cole in third place in the overall Premier League top scorers list.
    83'
    YELLOW CARD FOR KANE
    The forward nets a second of the day but also picks up a caution for his celebrations.
    81'
    Harry Kane
    Goal
    Harry Kane
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Goals2
    On target3
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls2
    GOAL! FOREST 0-2 SPURS
    Kane is left in acres of space to nod home after a lovely outside of the foot cross from Richarlison.
    81'
    FOREST CHANCE
    Dennis dances in from the left but arrows a right-foot effort over the bar.
    80'
    SPURS HALF CHANCE
    Richarlison can't wrap his foot around the ball to divert it home at the near post after a good run and cross from Kulusevski down the right.
    78'
    76'
    FOREST CHANGES
    Awoniyi, Kouyate and Freuler on.
    O'Brien, Cooks, Yates off.
    Steve Cook
    Off
    Steve Cook
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks4
    Taiwo Awoniyi
    On
    Taiwo Awoniyi
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    75'
    SPURS CHANGE
    Son off, Richarlison on.
    Heung-Min Son
    Off
    Heung-Min Son
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    On target1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Richarlison
    On
    Richarlison
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    74'
    SPURS CHANGE
    Sessegnon on for Perisic.
    Ivan Perišic
    Off
    Ivan Perišic
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    Ryan Sessegnon
    On
    Ryan Sessegnon
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    73'
    FOREST CAUTION
    O'Brien is the latest man to pick up a yellow card for a foul on Kane!
    Lewis O'Brien
    Yellow card
    Lewis O'Brien
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    On target1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    71'
    HALF CENTURY INCOMING?
    STAT: Spurs are one shy of recording 50 league victories over Forest.
    69'
    FOREST CHANGE
    Dennis on for Lingard.
    Jesse Lingard
    Off
    Jesse Lingard
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls against2
    Free Kicks2
    Emmanuel Dennis
    On
    Emmanuel Dennis
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    68'
    HENDO STATS
    Look away now, Harry.
    66'