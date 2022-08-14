Nottingham Forest v West Ham live: Taiwo Awoniyi gives Forest the lead as City Ground hosts Premier League football for first time in 23 years
Premier League / Matchday 2
City Ground / 14.08.2022
Live
88'
FOREST PUSHING
You'd think Forest would be sitting back by now, but far from it. Toffolo gets forward and sees his cross / shot diverted to safety
85'
WEST HAM SUB
Jarrod Bowen has been ineffective. He's replaced by new signing Maxwel Cornet
84'
FOREST SUB
Mangala comes off for the hosts, replaced by Cafu
Off
Orel Mangala
Nottingham Forest
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
On
Cafú
Nottingham Forest
83'
OFF THE LINE!
What a piece of defending that is! Kurt Zouma wins a towering header, but Williams gets back on to the post and clears for a corner
79'
NIAKHATE IN TROUBLE
The defender requires treatment for an injury and he's going to have to limp off, replaced by Steve Cook
Off
Moussa Niakhaté
Nottingham Forest
On target2
Fouls2
Wide1
On
Steve Cook
Nottingham Forest
75'
HENDERSON BOOKED
The goalkeeper gets a yellow card for time wasting
Yellow card
Dean Henderson
Nottingham Forest
Saves by Goalkeeper4
Yellow Cards1
Free Kicks5
72'
NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUB
Goal-hero Awoniyi is off, replaced by Sam Surridge
Off
Taiwo Awoniyi
Nottingham Forest
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against3
On
Sam Surridge
Nottingham Forest
71'
TIME FOR ANOTHER DRINKS BREAK
It is baking hot in Nottingham, so we're having a second half drinks break. David Moyes will surely just be asking for more of the same from his side, spare for some better finishing. The only reason they're not level is down to the heroics of Henderson
69'
WEST HAM CHANGES
David Moyes decides he's seen enough. Lanzini is on, so too Gianluca Scamacca, with Fornals and Antonio withdrawn
Off
Michail Antonio
West Ham United
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against3
Wide1
On
Gianluca Scamacca
West Ham United
65'
SAVED! HENDERSON TO THE RESCUE AGAIN!
Rice goes low and to the goalkeeper's right, and Henderson gets down to save it. There's a lack of power, but the Forest man guessed right and did brilliantly
64'
YELLOW TO McKENNA
The defender picks up a booking for the handball
Yellow card
Scott McKenna
Nottingham Forest
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
63'
PENALTY TO WEST HAM
Rob Jones is told to have another look at this by VAR, and the replay shows that McKenna quite clearly used his arm to divert that shot away from goal. Here's West Ham's chance to equalise
62'
BIG McKENNA BLOCK
McKenna gets his body in the way of Soucek's goal bound shot. But did he use an arm? VAR will surely be called for here
60'
OFF THE BAR AGAIN
How has that stayed out? Benrahma sizes up a free-kick from nearly 30-yards and smashes against the bar, with the ball bouncing to safety
58'
FABIANSKI SAVES AGAIN
Forest are really pushing now. Fabianski dives high to his left to keep out Niakhate's towering header from a corner
55'
HOLD YOUR HORSES! GOAL RULED OUT!
Johnson was just offside when Mangala stabbed the ball through to him. It remains 1-0
53'
Goal
Brennan Johnson
Nottingham Forest
GOAL! NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-0 WEST HAM! HOSTS IN DREAMLAND
Johnson goes through on goal and clips over the 'keeper after receiving Mangala's pass. The lead is doubled!
52'
PENALTY APPEALS TURNED DOWN
Antonio goes down under pressure in the box. The West Ham fans are roaring for a penalty, but the players on the pitch don't appeal too much
50'
HENDERSON GOES CAPLESS
Dean Henderson was wearing a cap when Fornals unleashed that piledriver from 25-yards. He's right in the sun, but has decided to ditch the headwear already!
46'
SO CLOSE FOR WEST HAM!
What a start to the second half for the visitors. Pablo Fornals rattles the bar with a thunderbolt from 25-yards that bounces back to Soucek, who is denied from point blank range by a stunning Henderson save