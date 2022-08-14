Nottingham Forest v West Ham live: Taiwo Awoniyi gives Forest the lead as City Ground hosts Premier League football for first time in 23 years

Premier League / Matchday 2
City Ground / 14.08.2022
Live
Nottingham Forest
Second half
1
0
90'
West Ham United
    Live
    Live Updates
    Matt Jones
    By
    Matt Jones
    Updated 14/08/2022 at 14:49 GMT
    88'
    FOREST PUSHING
    You'd think Forest would be sitting back by now, but far from it. Toffolo gets forward and sees his cross / shot diverted to safety
    85'
    WEST HAM SUB
    Jarrod Bowen has been ineffective. He's replaced by new signing Maxwel Cornet
    84'
    Live comment icon
    FOREST SUB
    Mangala comes off for the hosts, replaced by Cafu
    83'
    OFF THE LINE!
    What a piece of defending that is! Kurt Zouma wins a towering header, but Williams gets back on to the post and clears for a corner
    79'
    Live comment icon
    NIAKHATE IN TROUBLE
    The defender requires treatment for an injury and he's going to have to limp off, replaced by Steve Cook
    75'
    Live comment icon
    HENDERSON BOOKED
    The goalkeeper gets a yellow card for time wasting
    72'
    NOTTINGHAM FOREST SUB
    Goal-hero Awoniyi is off, replaced by Sam Surridge
    71'
    TIME FOR ANOTHER DRINKS BREAK
    It is baking hot in Nottingham, so we're having a second half drinks break. David Moyes will surely just be asking for more of the same from his side, spare for some better finishing. The only reason they're not level is down to the heroics of Henderson
    69'
    WEST HAM CHANGES
    David Moyes decides he's seen enough. Lanzini is on, so too Gianluca Scamacca, with Fornals and Antonio withdrawn
    65'
    Live comment icon
    SAVED! HENDERSON TO THE RESCUE AGAIN!
    Rice goes low and to the goalkeeper's right, and Henderson gets down to save it. There's a lack of power, but the Forest man guessed right and did brilliantly
    64'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW TO McKENNA
    The defender picks up a booking for the handball
    63'
    Live comment icon
    PENALTY TO WEST HAM
    Rob Jones is told to have another look at this by VAR, and the replay shows that McKenna quite clearly used his arm to divert that shot away from goal. Here's West Ham's chance to equalise
    62'
    BIG McKENNA BLOCK
    McKenna gets his body in the way of Soucek's goal bound shot. But did he use an arm? VAR will surely be called for here
    60'
    OFF THE BAR AGAIN
    How has that stayed out? Benrahma sizes up a free-kick from nearly 30-yards and smashes against the bar, with the ball bouncing to safety
    58'
    FABIANSKI SAVES AGAIN
    Forest are really pushing now. Fabianski dives high to his left to keep out Niakhate's towering header from a corner
    55'
    Live comment icon
    HOLD YOUR HORSES! GOAL RULED OUT!
    Johnson was just offside when Mangala stabbed the ball through to him. It remains 1-0
    53'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL! NOTTINGHAM FOREST 2-0 WEST HAM! HOSTS IN DREAMLAND
    Johnson goes through on goal and clips over the 'keeper after receiving Mangala's pass. The lead is doubled!
    52'
    PENALTY APPEALS TURNED DOWN
    Antonio goes down under pressure in the box. The West Ham fans are roaring for a penalty, but the players on the pitch don't appeal too much
    50'
    HENDERSON GOES CAPLESS
    Dean Henderson was wearing a cap when Fornals unleashed that piledriver from 25-yards. He's right in the sun, but has decided to ditch the headwear already!
    46'
    SO CLOSE FOR WEST HAM!
    What a start to the second half for the visitors. Pablo Fornals rattles the bar with a thunderbolt from 25-yards that bounces back to Soucek, who is denied from point blank range by a stunning Henderson save