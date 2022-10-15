Premier League result: Harry Kane leads Tottenham Hotspur to victory against Frank Lampard's Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Premier League / Matchday 11
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 15.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
90+5'
FULL TIME!
Spurs 2-0 Everton.
90+3'
SPURS CHANGES
Spence, Moura and Skipp on.
Off
Matt Doherty
Tottenham Hotspur
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Fouls against2
On
Djed Spence
Tottenham Hotspur
90'
TIME ADDED ON
Five minutes to go.
88'
SPURS CHANGE
Sanchez on.
Off
Cristian Romero
Tottenham Hotspur
Fouls2
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Davinson Sánchez
Tottenham Hotspur
86'
GOAL! SPURS 2-0 EVERTON
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg shows great composure to fire a 15-yard shot into the corner after lovely work from Kane and Bentancur down the right.
85'
83'
YELLOW CARD
Mykolenko cautioned.
Yellow card
Vitaliy Mykolenko
Everton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
82'
EVERTON CHANGE
Rondon on.
Off
Idrissa Gueye
Everton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Fouls against1
On
Salomón Rondón
Everton
81'
SMART GOALKEEPING
Lloris comes flying off his line to gather a dangerous cross from the right.
79'
76'
AS IT STANDS
Spurs will stay third, but move a point off the summit.
Everton will sit 13th.
74'
SPURS CHANCE
Kane drives into the left side of the Blues' box but sees his attempt well blocked.
71'
SPURS CHANCE!
A flowing Spurs move ends with Kane fizzing in a low shot that Pickford parries to safety.
69'
67'
EVERTON CHANGE
Garner on.
Off
Seamus Coleman
Everton
Blocked Shots1
Free Kicks2
On
James Garner
Everton
66'
EVERTON CHANGE
Calvert-Lewin on.
Off
Neal Maupay
Everton
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Everton
65'
VIDEO: SPOT ON, HARRY!
63'
61'
FIVE IN A ROW!
Kane has now scores in five consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time in his career.