Premier League result: Harry Kane leads Tottenham Hotspur to victory against Frank Lampard's Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Premier League / Matchday 11
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/everton/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Paul Hassall
    By
    Paul Hassall
    Updated 15/10/2022 at 18:31 GMT
    MATCH REPORT
    Kane and Hojbjerg goals helps Tottenham close in on top spot with win over Everton
    End of 2nd Half
    90+5'
    FULL TIME!
    Spurs 2-0 Everton.
    90+3'
    SPURS CHANGES
    Spence, Moura and Skipp on.
    Matt Doherty
    Off
    Matt Doherty
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against2
    Djed Spence
    On
    Djed Spence
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    90'
    TIME ADDED ON
    Five minutes to go.
    88'
    SPURS CHANGE
    Sanchez on.
    Cristian Romero
    Off
    Cristian Romero
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Fouls2
    Wide1
    Free Kicks1
    Davinson Sánchez
    On
    Davinson Sánchez
    Tottenham Hotspur
    Tottenham Hotspur
    86'
    GOAL! SPURS 2-0 EVERTON
    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg shows great composure to fire a 15-yard shot into the corner after lovely work from Kane and Bentancur down the right.
    85'
    83'
    YELLOW CARD
    Mykolenko cautioned.
    Vitaliy Mykolenko
    Yellow card
    Vitaliy Mykolenko
    Everton
    Everton
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    82'
    EVERTON CHANGE
    Rondon on.
    Idrissa Gueye
    Off
    Idrissa Gueye
    Everton
    Everton
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Salomón Rondón
    On
    Salomón Rondón
    Everton
    Everton
    81'
    SMART GOALKEEPING
    Lloris comes flying off his line to gather a dangerous cross from the right.
    79'
    76'
    AS IT STANDS
    Spurs will stay third, but move a point off the summit.
    Everton will sit 13th.
    74'
    SPURS CHANCE
    Kane drives into the left side of the Blues' box but sees his attempt well blocked.
    71'
    SPURS CHANCE!
    A flowing Spurs move ends with Kane fizzing in a low shot that Pickford parries to safety.
    69'
    67'
    EVERTON CHANGE
    Garner on.
    Seamus Coleman
    Off
    Seamus Coleman
    Everton
    Everton
    Blocked Shots1
    Free Kicks2
    James Garner
    On
    James Garner
    Everton
    Everton
    66'
    EVERTON CHANGE
    Calvert-Lewin on.
    Neal Maupay
    Off
    Neal Maupay
    Everton
    Everton
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Dominic Calvert-Lewin
    On
    Dominic Calvert-Lewin
    Everton
    Everton
    65'
    VIDEO: SPOT ON, HARRY!
    63'
    61'
    FIVE IN A ROW!
    Kane has now scores in five consecutive top-flight fixtures for the first time in his career.