Tottenham v Fulham live: Hojberg opens scoring for Spurs
Premier League / Matchday 6
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 03.09.2022
Live
51'
KANE FEEDS RICHARLISON
And he aims an effort just inside the far post but Leno saves comfortably.
50'
DIER SHOOTS JUST OVER
Richarlison won the ball on the right flank and then played a perfect low cross which Dier side-footed over from seven yards out.
49'
GREAT RUN FROM SON INTO AREA
He feeds Kane but plays it behind him and the England skipper's eventual effort was blocked.
46'
SPURS GET THE GAME BACK UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
JUST THE ONE-GOAL LEAD
But it could be more. Spurs with a fairly dominant display.
45+5'
HALF-CHANCE FOR SESSEGNON
On the break Son plays the former Fulham man a ball just inside the penalty area and Sessegnon turns and curls an effort wide of the far post.
45'
MITROVIC FAILS TO GET HEAD ON CROSS
A nice inswinging cross from the left flank from Palhinha but the big number nine fails to read the fight of the ball despite escaping clutches of his marker.
40'
GOAL FOR SPURS!
Hojberg is the unlikely source of the opening goal. The Dane fed a ball into Richarlison's feet inside the area and when the ball was returned he fired a low unstoppable drive home
38'
KANE AGAIN FINDS A PERFECT THROUGH-BALL
But Tete comes over to stop Richarlison shooting at goal.
36'
TETE BOOKED FOR TIMEWASTING
Pretty silly that with ten minutes to go in the first half.
33'
OFF THE BAR
Fantastic play from Kane turning on the edge of the box and dinking a ball over the defence for Son who brought the ball down and fired at goal only to see the ball bounce back off the bar.
29'
ROBINSON FORCED OFF WITH INJURY
He is replaced by Mbabu
26'
DESPERATE DEFENDING SAVES FULHAM
is found behind the Fulham defence in the area but a combination of Adaraboiyo, Leno and Palhinha stop the Brazilian or Kane getting a shot on goal.
22'
GREAT PLAY FROM RICHARLISON
He beats Tete on the left and then pulls back for Son whose effort is deflected wide by the lunging Ream's hand - but from point-blank range it is no penalty.
19'
DIER HITS FREE KICK FROM 30 YARDS OUT
And puts it straight into the wall.
14'
TETE TRIES TO FIND MITROVIC AT THE BACK POST
But the big Serb's header is stifled by Romero's aerial challenge,
10'
RICHARLISON HAS GREAT CHANCE
Son found him with a cross on the six-yard box after a short corner but he couldn't get a great header on the ball and it was deflected wide.
9'
ALMOST A FREAK GOAL
Emerson was trying to cross the ball into the area but his effort took a slight deflection and almost creeped inside the near post.
8'
GOOD STOP FROM LENO
It looked like Kane had given Spurs the lead as he turned Ream on the edge of the box and fired a low drive at goal but Leno just managed to push the effort wide of the target.
5'
SESSEGNON DOWN IN THE BOX
But it was shoulder to shoulder with Palhinha and there will be no VAR intervention.