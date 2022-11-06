Tottenham v Liverpool LIVE - Updates from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Son is ruled out with injury, Perisic further forward; Nunez and Alexander-Arnold start for Liverpool
Premier League / Matchday 15
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 06.11.2022
16:25
FIVE MINUTE WARNING
Jamie Redknapp on Darwin Nunez...
16:20
TEN MINUTES TO KICK OFF
16:15
16:10
"THEY WILL BE THERE WITH THE TOP TEAMS IN THE LEAGUE"
Hugo Lloris assessing Liverpool's chances this season.
16:05
16:00
HALF AN HOUR TO KICK OFF
So here are the two teams once more for those that missed them:
Spurs: Lloris, Dier, Lenglet, Davies, Emerson, Bentancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon, Perisic, Kane.
Liverpool: Alisson, A-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Firmino, Salah, Nunez.
15:55
"WE NEED A RESULT"
Trent Alexander-Arnold's pre-match thoughts.
15:50
SPURS' CHANGES
Courtesy of The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke...
15:45
THREE CHANGES FOR LIVERPOOL
The visitors have made three alterations to their personnel: Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones and James Milner are all out, in favour of Robertson, Elliott and Nunez.
15:40
LIVERPOOL TEAM ANALYSIS
For Jurgen Klopp's it's quite simple.
The diamond is used once more as he tries to squeeze Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez into the same side, as Mohamed Salah is given an even freer role off the right as part of a front two.
Hence, Nunez is the left-hand forward, with Firmino tucked in as the creative number 10 to create space and draw out defenders for his pacey counterparts to spin in behind.
At the back, it's full strength as Trent Alexander-Arnold is at right-back, with Andy Robertson on the left. Virgil van Dijk is partnered by Ibrahima Konate, with Fabinho the singular protective screen. Thiago is given licence to venture further forward as one of the free eights on the side of the diamond, with Harvey Elliott moving infield off the right to give Alexander-Arnold more space to deliver crosses on the overlap.
However, do expect Elliott to hug the touchline at times as the Liverpool complete wing-back seeks to invert and influence the game in the right half-space.
15:35
SPURS TEAM ANALYSIS
Let's analyse these teams, shall we?
Antonio Conte plumps for a 3-5-2 shape, that could even turn into a 3-5-1-1 at times.
Heung-Min Son is ruled out with a facial injury, and so Ivan Perisic is selected further forwards in his place, perhaps alongside or tucked just behind Harry Kane. Cristian Romero is another big miss again at the back as Clement Lenglet keeps his place in the heart of the back three, flanked by Eric Dier and Ben Davies.
Emerson and Ryan Sessegnon are the wing-backs, with the engine room staying constant: Yves Bissouma the pivot, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur the shuttlers either side.
15:32
LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS
15:30
SPURS TEAM NEWS
15:30
HELLO AND WELCOME!
... to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of Tottneham Hotspur's Premier League encounter with Liverpool. It's third against tenth as both sides look to recover from recent setbacks. Stay tuned for all the updates, with team news on its way and kick off at 16:30 GMT.
