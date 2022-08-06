Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton live updates - latest score as Spurs come from behind to lead!
Premier League / Matchday 1
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 06.08.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
51'
GOOD CHALLENGE!
Kulusevski causing problems again for Southampton as he plays a good switch through pass for Sessegnon on the left, but before he can get a shot away from inside the box, Walker-Peters is there to make a crucial challenge to stop him in his tracks.
46'
GOAL RULED OUT FOR OFFSIDE!
Spurs strike right at the start of the second half, courtesy of Sessegnon, but the flag instantly goes up by the fourth official.
45'
Southampton
TWO CHANGES FOR SAINTS
Southampton make two half-time changes.
Off: A. Armstrong, Valery
On: Stephens, S. Armstrong
45'
SECOND HALF
Tottenham get us back underway here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
-
EARLY RESULT: LIVERPOOL HELD BY FULHAM
In the early kick-off at Craven Cottage, Liverpool had to settle for a point against newly promoted Fulham, as Mohamed Salah struck late to level it after an Aleksandar Mitrovic brace.
Report here:
Salah rescues point for Liverpool after Mitrovic brace, Nunez debut goal
End of 1st Half
45+2'
HALF-TIME: TOTTENHAM 2-1 SOUTHAMPTON
We reach the break here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs have come back from behind to lead here.
Image credit: Getty Images
45+1'
ANOTHER SAVE!
Kane has a go at goal from a tight angle on the turn at the near post, but Bazunu makes his body big to make the save and Spurs have a late corner in this first half.
46'
TWO ADDED MINUTES
There will be two added minutes at the end of this first half.
44'
OVER!
Son sends it over after Southampton are caught out!
The attacker gets the ball on the left side, before cutting inside and waiting for the right time to shoot. He opts to have a go from inside the box after riding some challenges, but the contact is not clean, and the shot goes over the bar!
40'
CORNER TO SAINTS
Ward-Prowse makes a run into space down the right flank, but the pass to free him from midfield takes longer than expected, and Spurs get bodies back to defend.
He tries to cross it, but Davies gets there to make the block. The corner then comes to nothing for Southampton as Tottenham clear.
37'
BIG SAVE!
Another save from Bazunu!
Ben Davies is told to shoot from range by the crowd and he obliges, striking it towards the bottom-right corner from 25-yards out. Bazunu does well to tip it away, before Salisu hacks it away for a Spurs corner.
31'
Tottenham Hotspur
Goal
Eric Dier
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals1
On target1
GOALLLLL! TOTTENHAM LEAD!
Shortly after the corner is delivered, the ball comes back to Son down the left flank. He opts to cross the ball towards the near post, and Eric Dier nods the ball past Bazunu with a diving header! Spurs have come back from behind to lead here!
30'
BIG SAVE!
Hojbjerg clips in a teasing over the top through ball from midfield for Son in the left channel. Although at a bit of an angle, the Korean gets a shot away towards the near post, but Bazunu just about tips it behind.
28'
BACK IN THE ASSISTS
27'
SPURS ARE LEVEL
Here is Sessegnon celebrating equalising for his side. Game on now!
Image credit: Getty Images
24'
YELLOW CARD
A couple of minutes after scoring, Ryan Sessegnon catches Kyle Walker-Peters right on the shin with a lunging challenge and gets cautioned. That was a bad challenge.
Walker-Peters is now receiving treatment.
Yellow card
Ryan Sessegnon
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals1
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
21'
Tottenham Hotspur
Goal
Ryan Sessegnon
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals1
On target1
GOALLLLL! SPURS ARE LEVEL!
What a response! Ryan Sessegnon heads in at the back post beyond Gavin Bazunu!
A delightful whipped cross from deep on the right by Dejan Kulusevski is met well by the wing-back, and it's into the back of the net. All square!
20'
TOTTENHAM HAVE RESPONDED WELL
Spurs have responded well to going behind, and are attacking in numbers now. It's now just a matter of time before they score.
18'
WIDE!
Under pressure on the edge of the box, Armstrong pulls a shot wide of the left-hand post after scuffing it. That puts an end to that Southampton counter.
15'
CORNER TO SPURS
Sessegnon makes a run forward down the left, before sending in a cross for Kane at the back post. There is just a little too much on it, and Salisu heads it behind for a corner.
That set-piece is then cleared by Saints.