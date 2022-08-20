Tottenham v Wolverhampton Wanderers Live: Spurs eye successive home victories in the Premier League
Premier League / Matchday 3
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 20.08.2022
85'
DIGGING DEEP
Wolves only need one chance, but Spurs are digging deep.
They are hassling and battling to protect their slender lead.
Emerson is down after being hit by the ball in a sensitive area.
80'
CHANGE FOR WOLVES
Hwang replaces Guedes in Wolves final change of the match.
They are throwing all their attacking options at Spurs in search of an equaliser.
Will they find one or will Spurs hold out for an important three points?
75'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR SPURS
Tottenham make their first two changes of the afternoon.
Richarlison and Sessegnon replace Son and Perisic.
Spurs are going for a second goal here, it seems.
72'
NEVES GOES CLOSE!
That wasn't far away at all from Neves!
Wolves win a free-kick, Neves steps up and curls the ball narrowly wide of the mark.
His reaction said it all, he knows that was a chance and a big one at that.
70'
WOLVES DOUBLE CHANGE
A third change for Wolves and it's Traore who is being introduced with Neto making way.
A fourth change for Wolves as Ait-Nouri is replaced by Semedo.
That makes sense as Ait-Nouri is on a booking.
68'
RELIEF ALL ROUND
There is a palpable sense of relief among the home supporters since that ball hit the back of the net courtesy of Kane.
The frustration was growing and nerves were jangling, but Kane's header raised the roof on the place and Spurs now have the wind in their sails.
Can they double their tally to make sure of the victory?
64'
GOAL! SPURS 1-0 WOLVES (KANE)
There it is, the deadlock is broken and it's Harry Kane!
Son's corner is flicked on at the near post by Perisic and nodded home by Kane!
It's the 1000th home Premier League goal for Spurs.
More importantly, they are top of the league as it stands!
63'
COUNTER ATTACKS
A swift counter sees Wolves turn defence into attack with Ait-Nouri crossing towards substitute Jimenez, but the Mexican cannot connect with the cross from six-yards.
At the other end, Son strikes the post and is screaming for a corner kick however, the referee has given a goal kick.
Boos ring around the stadium as the Spurs fan urge their team forwards!
60'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR WOLVES
Podence and Moutinho make way for Dendoncker and Jimenez as Wolves are the first team to shuffle their pack.
It's like-for-like changes with Dendoncker slotting into midfield, while Jimenez takes his traditional position in attack.
We have half an hour remaining of normal time in north London.
56'
YELLOW CARD FOR AIT-NOURI
The Wolves left back is cautioned for a foul on Kulusevski.
Wolves are nearly caught out by a ball over the top of their backline moments later.
However, the onrushing Son could not get the ball under his spell inside the box.
Another chance gone begging...
54'
TEMPERATURE RISING
There has to be a goal in his half, surely. The fans have got their tails up, the teams are taking turns to go on the offensive.
Conte is furious about something down there on the sideline, he will not have been happy with what he has seen from his team so far.
Something has to give before the afternoon is out, right?
51'
KANE HITS THE BAR!
Spurs are a lick of paint away from taking the lead!
Kane ducks down to meet a cross from the right, he does brilliantly to get the ball on target and watches in anguish as the ball crashes back off the crossbar!
A let off for Wolves, but encouraging from Spurs.
47'
PERISIC POSING PROBLEMS
Spurs new boy Perisic seems to be playing higher up the pitch now and he is giving the Wolves defence some questions to answer.
The Croatian whips a corner into the box which almost fell to a white shirt, but Wolves manage to scramble the ball to safety before any damage can be done.
A better start to the second half from Spurs which will please their supporters.
45'
HERE WE GO AGAIN!
We're back underway at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the game goalless.
Conte will surely have asked for much more from his players in the second half.
Lage will have been quite happy with what he has seen from Wolves so far.
Can somebody provide that moment of magic to spark this game into life?
45+2'
HALF-TIME: SPURS 0-0 WOLVES
Referee Simon Hooper brings the first half to a close with the game goalless.
Some big chances towards the end of the opening 45 minutes.
Kane and Nunes have probably gone closest to breaking the deadlock.
Can somebody unpick that lock in the second half?
Stick with us to find out!
45+2'
CHANCE FOR NUNES!
That is sloppy from Spurs and could have been costly!
Nunes gets a shot off which is deflected wide for a corner to the visitors.
The delivery is met by Kilman, but the ball drops wide of the mark.
44'
CHANCE FOR KANE!
Crosses into the box have been the theme of this last five minutes and they have proven problematic for both defences.
Perisic digs a cross out of nothing which Kane directs on target, forcing Sa to push the ball behind for a corner, which is eventually cleared by Wolves.
Half-time might be coming at the wrong time, perhaps?
40'
FIVE TO PLAY!
We're into the last five minutes of normal time in the first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and there is nothing between the two teams.
Wolves work the ball around the Spurs penalty area, before a cross comes in which finds new boy Nunes, who glances a header inches wide of the post.
That is another big chance!
36'
CHANCE FOR DIER!
There we are talking about a half of half chances and then two big opportunities fall the way of both teams.
Son delivers an enticing corner to the near post, Dier rose highest and gets the flick on, but the ball evades Kane who was waiting for a tap in at the back post.
Will we see a breakthrough before half-time?
33'
CHANCE FOR PODENCE!
Well, that was a chance, but Podence has snatched at it.
A deflected effort comes off Emerson and drops for Podence inside a pocket of space in the penalty area, but the Wolves man drags the shot wide.
VAR did take a look at a potential penalty for handball by Emerson, but that would have been extremely harsh. Nothing doing and we continue.