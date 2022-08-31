West Ham v Tottenham LIVE - Updates as Spurs chase London derby victory; Kehrer own goal puts Conte's side ahead at London Stadium
Premier League / Matchday 5
London Stadium / 31.08.2022
Live
36'
SAVED
Benrahma cuts in off the left and lets fly, but the shot deflects off Hojbjerg and the sting is taken out of it as Lloris holds.
34'
Own goal
Thilo Kehrer
West Ham United
Own goal1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
GOALLL!!!
Spurs finally break the deadlock with a clinical counter. Harry Kane makes a clever run into the right channel when Kulusevski draws Zouma out of position, and Kane's pull-back looks for Son, but it's put into his own net by Thilo Kehrer.
32'
DEFENSIVE 4-5-1
West Ham are in more of a 4-5-1 out of possession, with Benrahma moving leftwards to create more of a central trio in the middle of the park. Soucek is thus one of the pressers when the trigger is set off.
30'
HALF AN HOUR PLAYED
And both sides have had sightings of goal, but we still don't have any score. It's been a decent game, but we're still waiting for proceedings to go up a gear here!
28'
SLOWER TEMPO
The game has slowed for a second, but it doesn't mean that Spurs still aren't probing. Kane is still trying to orchestrate everything, dragging Zouma and Kehrer with him.
25'
SPECULATIVE
Kulusevski stands up Cresswell down the right and lays it off to Hojbjerg who strikes from range, but the effort is tame and Fabianski holds.
23'
YELLOW CARD
Davinson Sanchez is booked for a foul in the build-up.
Yellow card
Davinson Sánchez
Tottenham Hotspur
Yellow Cards1
23'
OFF THE POST!
So close! Michail Antonio receives it off Benrahma who gets himself into a clever position, and he opens his body up and bends one! It clips the post!
22'
HALFWAY THROUGH
... this first half, and there's been action, but no real clear-cut chances. We remain level.
21'
YELLOW CARD
Yves Bissouma is booked for dissent.
Yellow card
Yves Bissouma
Tottenham Hotspur
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
20'
TOTTENHAM IN CONTROL
They're in the ascendancy, the visitors. They're controlling the ball and the rhythm of the game, but West Ham are doing all they can to disrupt that on the counter.
18'
GREAT SAVE!
Another world-class stop from Lloris with his reflexes, as a pot-shot from Rice comes out of nowhere, and the Spurs captain saves.
17'
FRANTIC TEMPO
As Spurs try to channel their anger at the penalty disallowance. West Ham come forwards with Coufal down the right, and he wins the throw off Davies.
15'
PENALTY RULED OUT!
It's adjudged to have hit Cresswell on the head! No penalty!
14'
VAR IS CHECKING IT...
... and Peter Bankes is going to check the monitor.
12'
PENALTY!
Cresswell handles a Harry Kane header after the Perisic cross. Peter Bankes has no hesitation, and points to the spot.
11'
WELL CLEARED
An excellent Davies cross is dealt with well by Cresswell at the far stick, with Emerson arriving on the scene.
10'
TENTATIVE
The hosts aren't pressing that high as of yet; they're allowing Spurs onto them due to fear of the pace in behind. Kane is looking to pin both the centre-backs with Kulusevski and Son buzzing between the lines.
8'
PUNCHED CLEAR
... by Lloris, with plenty of bodies around him.
7'
GOOD SAVE!
Fornals creates space for himself on the edge of the area, and Lloris turns it around the post! Corner, West Ham.