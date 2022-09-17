Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City: Live Premier League action as the champions face a tricky test away at Molineux

Premier League / Matchday 8
Molineux / 17.09.2022
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/wolverhampton-wanderers/teamcenter.shtml
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Completed
0
3
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Sam Rooke
    By
    Sam Rooke
    Updated 17/09/2022 at 13:24 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90'
    FULL TIME
    As comfortable a win as you'll have in the Premier League for Manchester City who opened the scoring inside the first minute.
    Haaland added a second, before Collins' red card largely ended the contest.
    90'
    PALMER BLAZES OVER
    City's young midfielder tries his luck as the ball drops to him in the box, but his volley is way over the bar.
    90'
    THREE MINUTES ADDED ON
    A bit of stoppage time, as a treat.
    88'
    EDERSON SPILLS CROSS
    Wolves go close to a consolation goal as the Brazilian keeper drops the ball in the box, but quick-thinking defending saves City's clean sheet.
    86'
    NETO OFF FOR CAMPBELL
    Wolves' teenaged attacker is in for a late appearance.
    Pedro Neto
    Off
    Pedro Neto
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    Corners4
    Chem Campbell
    On
    Chem Campbell
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    84'
    CITY RUNNING OUT THE CLOCK
    The champions are spreading the ball around as they look to close this one out.
    81'
    SEMEDO ON FOR WOLVES
    A double sub for the home side sees Ait-Nouri off for Semedo, while Sergio Gomez is also coming on.
    Rayan Aït-Nouri
    Off
    Rayan Aït-Nouri
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Fouls against2
    Free Kicks1
    Nélson Semedo
    On
    Nélson Semedo
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    80'
    HAALAND ALMOST IN
    A misplaced touch from the big Norwegian sees a half-chance go begging.
    78'
    PALMER FINDS MAHREZ
    A lovely pass from the byline finds Mahrez, who volleys it towards goal. The shot is blocked and goes out for a corner.
    77'
    GREALISH OFF, PALMER ON
    Young City midfielder Cole Palmer is on for a cameo appearance.
    Jack Grealish
    Off
    Jack Grealish
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls against3
    Wide1
    Cole Palmer
    On
    Cole Palmer
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    75'
    SA CUTS OUT THE DANGER
    A lovely pass arcs towards Mahrez and Haaland, but Sa races out to intercept.
    73'
    ALVAREZ LOOKING LIVELY
    The Argentinian immediately looking to get involved and spark yet more City goals.
    72'
    TRIPLE CITY SUB
    Mahrez, Alvarez and Gundogan are on as Pep looks to refresh things in midfield.
    Phil Foden
    Off
    Phil Foden
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots2
    Riyad Mahrez
    On
    Riyad Mahrez
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    70'
    GUEDES, PODENCE OFF
    Hwang and Traore are on for Wolves.
    Daniel Podence
    Off
    Daniel Podence
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wide1
    Boubacar Traore
    On
    Boubacar Traore
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    69'
    Phil Foden
    Goal
    Phil Foden
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots2
    GOAL MAN CITY
    After a quiet spell, City have come back to life in the last few minutes.
    De Bruyne receives the ball racing down the right channel from a Haaland flick, and squares to Foden.
    The England midfielder finishes with a delicate touch to put City 3-0 up.
    68'
    SA SAVES FROM HAALAND
    The Norwegian's shot is parried directly into the path of Foden. Foden follows-up and Killman gets a touch to take the shot wide.
    The first good City chance in a while.
    65'
    NEVES, NUNES BOOKED
    Matheus Nunes is cautioned after a foul on De Bruyne, before Ruben Neves also receives a yellow card for dissent.
    Matheus Nunes
    Yellow card
    Matheus Nunes
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Wolverhampton Wanderers
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    64'
    VAR LOOKS AT WOLVES PEN
    After Ruben Dias slides in to intercept a Wolves cross in the box, the crowd bays for a penalty.
    Referee Taylor consults VAR, but the penalty is ruled out.
    62'
    PEP LOOKS PAINED
    Guardiola did not enjoy Joao Cancelo's wayward shot from distance there.
    60'
    CITY COOLING THINGS OFF
    The pressure had been rising on the champions, but they're calming things down with some long passing spells.