Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City: Live Premier League action as the champions face a tricky test away at Molineux
Premier League / Matchday 8
Molineux / 17.09.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
As comfortable a win as you'll have in the Premier League for Manchester City who opened the scoring inside the first minute.
Haaland added a second, before Collins' red card largely ended the contest.
90'
PALMER BLAZES OVER
City's young midfielder tries his luck as the ball drops to him in the box, but his volley is way over the bar.
90'
THREE MINUTES ADDED ON
A bit of stoppage time, as a treat.
88'
EDERSON SPILLS CROSS
Wolves go close to a consolation goal as the Brazilian keeper drops the ball in the box, but quick-thinking defending saves City's clean sheet.
86'
NETO OFF FOR CAMPBELL
Wolves' teenaged attacker is in for a late appearance.
Off
Pedro Neto
Wolverhampton Wanderers
On
Chem Campbell
Wolverhampton Wanderers
84'
CITY RUNNING OUT THE CLOCK
The champions are spreading the ball around as they look to close this one out.
81'
SEMEDO ON FOR WOLVES
A double sub for the home side sees Ait-Nouri off for Semedo, while Sergio Gomez is also coming on.
Off
Rayan Aït-Nouri
Wolverhampton Wanderers
On
Nélson Semedo
Wolverhampton Wanderers
80'
HAALAND ALMOST IN
A misplaced touch from the big Norwegian sees a half-chance go begging.
78'
PALMER FINDS MAHREZ
A lovely pass from the byline finds Mahrez, who volleys it towards goal. The shot is blocked and goes out for a corner.
77'
GREALISH OFF, PALMER ON
Young City midfielder Cole Palmer is on for a cameo appearance.
Off
Jack Grealish
Manchester City
On
Cole Palmer
Manchester City
75'
SA CUTS OUT THE DANGER
A lovely pass arcs towards Mahrez and Haaland, but Sa races out to intercept.
73'
ALVAREZ LOOKING LIVELY
The Argentinian immediately looking to get involved and spark yet more City goals.
72'
TRIPLE CITY SUB
Mahrez, Alvarez and Gundogan are on as Pep looks to refresh things in midfield.
Off
Phil Foden
Manchester City
On
Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City
70'
GUEDES, PODENCE OFF
Hwang and Traore are on for Wolves.
Off
Daniel Podence
Wolverhampton Wanderers
On
Boubacar Traore
Wolverhampton Wanderers
69'
Goal
Phil Foden
Manchester City
GOAL MAN CITY
After a quiet spell, City have come back to life in the last few minutes.
De Bruyne receives the ball racing down the right channel from a Haaland flick, and squares to Foden.
The England midfielder finishes with a delicate touch to put City 3-0 up.
68'
SA SAVES FROM HAALAND
The Norwegian's shot is parried directly into the path of Foden. Foden follows-up and Killman gets a touch to take the shot wide.
The first good City chance in a while.
65'
NEVES, NUNES BOOKED
Matheus Nunes is cautioned after a foul on De Bruyne, before Ruben Neves also receives a yellow card for dissent.
Yellow card
Matheus Nunes
Wolverhampton Wanderers
64'
VAR LOOKS AT WOLVES PEN
After Ruben Dias slides in to intercept a Wolves cross in the box, the crowd bays for a penalty.
Referee Taylor consults VAR, but the penalty is ruled out.
62'
PEP LOOKS PAINED
Guardiola did not enjoy Joao Cancelo's wayward shot from distance there.
60'
CITY COOLING THINGS OFF
The pressure had been rising on the champions, but they're calming things down with some long passing spells.