Premier League
Matchday 3
Premier League LIVE - Leicester lose at home to Saints, late equaliser saves Everton
FULL TIME
OMINOUS SIGNS FOR LEICESTER
No Schmeichel this year and no Fofana nor Tielemans today and perhaps in future. The side looks a far cry from the one which did so well in Europe last year. Elsewhere, Everton got out of jail late against Forest, Mitrovic's last-minute header gave Fulham victory in a thrilling derby against Brentford and Fulhamcame from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1.
Thanks for following the match with us, for coverage of Bournemouth-Arsenal please join Sam Few here.Bournemouth v Arsenal LIVE: Cherries plot to stop firing Gunners from maintaining 100% record in the
16:52
GOAL FOR FULHAM!
Mitrovic turned home with a trademark header to give the hosts victory in the last minute.
16:47
GOAL FOR EVERTON!
Gray is found over the top by a ball from Pickford and the winger drew the keeper before slotting home.
16:42
GOAL FOR FOREST!
Johnson converts from close range after Pickford saved Yates' effort.
16:39
GOAL FOR SOUTHAMPTON!
Adams has a second! The substitute met Ward-Prowse's trademark right-wing cross with a scissor-kick volley from six yards out.
16:34
GOAL FOR PALACE!
Surely the game is out of reach now. Mateta converts Mitchell's perfect cross to establish a two-goal lead over Villa.
16:31
GOAL FOR BRENTFORD!
Toney has the ball in the net for the third time today and this time it will count. A brilliant move with Mbeulmo finding Wissa who cut the ball across the six-yard box and Toney slotted home. All level in West London!
16:26
GOAL FOR SOUTHAMPTON!
Leicester failed to deal with a long throw in theo the box and Bella-Kotchap did superbly to sidefoot the ball into the path of substitute Adams who sidefooted home.
16:18
GOAL FOR PALACE!
Zaha's penalty was saved by Martinez but he knocked in the rebound for his second of the match and to put his side in front.
16:12
GOAL FOR LEICESTER!
Maddison curls home a free kick from 25 yards. Positioned more right than centre, the keeper expected a cross but the England man curled around the wall and inside the near post.
16:09
GOAL DISALLOWED FOR BRENTFORD!
Toney has the ball in the net for Brentford but the goal is disallowed for offside after a VAR check.
16:03
BACK UNDERWAY IN FOR SECOND HALF
HALF TIME
FULHAM THE ONLY LEADERS AT HALF TIME
And their lead was halved just before the break.
Crystal Palace 1-1 Aston Villa
Everton 0-0 Nottingham Forest
Fulham 2-1 Brentford
Leicester City 0-0 Southampton
15:45
GOAL FOR BRENTFORD!
Dreadful marking from Fulham but a fine side-footed volley from Norgaard gets a goal back for Brentford on the stroke of half time.
15:36
LEICESTER GO CLOSE TWICE
Maddison's free kick was tipped away well by Bazunu and a few minutes later Barnes got behind Walker-Peters but his shot just beat the far post.
15:26
GOAL DISALLOWED!
It has been mostly all Leicester but Mara showed how dangerous he can be on the counter-attack running through and stylishly slotting home but he was a yard offside.
15:21
GOAL FOR FULHAM!
Brentford brought crashing down to earth...you don't play Man U every week lads...
Palhinha rose highest to fire a header home from Pereira's corner.
15:15
GOAL FOR FULHAM!
The Cottagers went ahead before a minute was on the clock with Reid bundling home from a yard out after Stansfield deflected effort came back off the bar.
15:12
DAVIES CLOSE TO PUTTING TOFFEES IN FRONT
A good low effort from the edge of the area which just wide of the far post.
15:09
GOAL FOR PALACE!
The Villa lead didn't last long, Zaha has equalised for the Eagles. A deflected clearance saw him running through on goal from the halfway line and he made no mistake finishing on his left foot.