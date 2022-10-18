Klopp was dismissed in the 85th-minute by Anthony Taylor after reacting angrily at the referee’s assistant when Bernardo Silva’s challenge on Mohamed Salah went unpunished.

Taylor initially allowed play to continue but proceeded to blow his whistle after spotting Klopp’s outburst at the linesperson.

Klopp has been charged with a breach of FA rule E3, which covers "comments which are improper, which bring the game into disrepute, which are threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting".

However, Klopp will be allowed to take his place in the dugout for Liverpool's game with West Ham at Anfield on Wednesday.

He has until Friday to respond to the charge.

The Liverpool boss apologised for his reaction in his post-match comments.

"Something snapped in that situation, I'm not proud of that. I deserved a red card, and the way I looked in this moment is not right," the German admitted.

City saw their unbeaten start to the season ended after Mohamed Salah scored to give Liverpool a 1-0 win, but the game was marred by a series of alleged incidents.

Guardiola said he had objects thrown at him after Phil Foden had a goal ruled out by VAR.

Liverpool also condemned "vile" chanting from the away end, which was reportedly related to the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters.

