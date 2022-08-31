Fabio Carvalho scored a dramatic late winner to give Liverpool a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at Anfield on Wednesday after earlier the Magpies saw record signing Alexander Isak open his account on his debut.

Liverpool had endured a stuttering start to the season but were hoping to build on last weekend’s 9-0 drubbing of Bournemouth when they welcomed Eddie Howe’s side.

However, Isak’s wicked first half finish punished the Reds for another slow start and helped the Magpies to a 1-0 lead at half-time.

The second period saw Liverpool equalise through Roberto Firmino just moments after Isak had a goal of his own ruled out for offside.

And the winner came with the final action of the match as substitute Carvalho smashed home a loose ball from close range.

TALKING POINT - LAST MINUTE WINNER PAPERS OVER CRACKS

There are few better talking points than a last minute winner. In fact there are few better things on the planet than ones team snatching the three points at the death. Liverpool fans will feel euphoric; Newcastle fans will feel ill.

But when tomorrow comes and Klopp and his backroom staff have the chance to have sober reflection on how the game panned out, they will be somewhat concerned.

Once again Liverpool went into half time a goal down. It was the fourth time in five games, with the exception being their 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth, when they were a healthy 5-0 goals up at the break.

Meanwhile, some of their star players looked like pale imitations of their former selves. Trent Alexander-Arnold has had a difficult start to the season and was largely at fault for Newcastle’s goal. Meanwhile Andy Robertson’s final ball was nowhere near as consistent as it has been in the past few seasons.

And what’s happened to Mohamed Salah? The Egyptian has not lived up to the immensely high standards he has set.

The win was vital today. Even at this early stage Liverpool can’t afford to drop too many points given Manchester City appear to have Thor (Erling Haaland) up front relentlessly banging in goal after goal.

But the way Liverpool fumbled their way through the game will give plenty of reason for concern.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - HARVEY ELLIOTT

Harvey Elliott, was Liverpool’s best player by a mile. The youngster, who scored his first ever Premier League goal in the Reds’ win against Bournemouth at the weekend, went into this game with a spring in his step.

The midfielder showed incredible balance and technically prowess, but was also prepared to take a number of risks in possession - something that is needed when playing against resolute defences.

Elliott is growing in stature with every game and if his form continues may have an outside chance of making it on the plane to Qatar with England...

Meanwhile, Isak was also outstanding on his Premier League debut. Beyond his goal, which he took extremely well, the Swede was running the channels and harrying the Liverpool players like a seasoned veteran.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Alisson - 6, Alexander-Arnold - 5, Gomez - 6, Van Dijk - 6, Robertson - 6, Henderson - 6, Elliott - 9, Fabinho - 7, Salah - 6, Firmino - 8, Diaz - 8… Subs: Milner - 7, Tsimikas - 7, Carvalho - 8

Newcastle: Pope - 7, Trippier - 7, Lascelles -7, Burn - 7, Targett - 7, Longstaff - 7, Joelinton - 8, Willock - 7, Almiron - 8, Isak - 8, Fraser - 7… Subs: Wood - 6, Murphy - 6, Anderson - 6

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

34’ - DIAZ MISSES CHANCE: Firmino picked up the ball 30 yards from goal and fed a brilliant pass to Luis Diaz. The Colombian charged past Nick Pope in the Newcastle goal and from an awkward angle tried to direct the ball into an empty net, but his effort sailed over the bar.

38’ GOAL (ISAK) - The Swede played a brilliant one-two with Sean Longstaff to open up the Liverpool defence, before taking a touch and rifling a ball past Alisson and into the roof of the net.

54’ ISAK DISALLOWED GOAL - Isak picked up the ball on the left channel, weaved his way past a couple of Liverpool defenders and beat Alisson with a sublime finish from inside the box. However the goal was ruled out after the striker was called narrowly offside by the linesman.

61’ GOAL (FIRMINO) - Salah found room on the right flank and cut a ball back to Firmino who swiped a brilliant first time shot past Pope and into the bottom corner to bring Liverpool level.

90+8’ GOAL (CARVALHO) - Newcastle failed to clear a corner causing a mass scramble in the box. Salah missed the first header but Carvalho got to the ball at the second attempt and lashed a ball past Pope into the roof of the net. ANFIELD ERUPTED.

KEY STATS

Liverpool scored their 40th winning goal in the 90th-minute in the Premier League, the most of any side.

Aged 20 years and one day, Carvalho was the youngest Liverpool player ever to score a 90th-minute winning goal in the Premier League.

Newcastle’s Isak became the sixth Swedish player to score on his Premier League debut, and first since Zlatan Ibrahimovic for Man Utd v Bournemouth in August 2016.

