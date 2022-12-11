Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has described Luis Diaz’s latest injury setback as a “smash in the face” for the Reds.

The Colombian forward picked up an injury during Liverpool’s loss to Arsenal in October, but was expected to return following the World Cup.

Ad

Diaz was with the Liverpool squad in Dubai working on preparations for the resumption of the Premier League campaign, but he met with a setback in training earlier this week and some reports suggest he is set to undergo an operation.

Transfers United line up £50m Gakpo as Ronaldo eyes Sporting return - Paper Round 05/12/2022 AT 06:50

“He was not in the best possible place,” Klopp said. "It's clear it's a big disappointment for all of us, for him as well.

"It was a non-situation in training, honestly – nothing, felt something. [He] didn't feel a lot next day but we wanted to be really cautious and said, 'OK, come on, let's have a look.'

"Yeah, then the news came and it was a proper smash in the face. But that's it now."

Liverpool played Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup on Sunday and slipped to defeat, with Mohamed Salah missing a penalty.

Midfielder Harvey Elliott was forced off during the 3-1 defeat, but Klopp feels the youngster’s problem is not a serious one.

"Harvey got a knock before we scored,” Klopp said. “But I think we were lucky.

"He looks fine now but he feels it, that's normal, there was contact. But I hope we were lucky in that moment."

Klopp confirmed that Darwin Nunez, who crashed out of the World Cup with Uruguay, would link up with the squad on Monday but other players such as England men Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold would have another week off.

“Darwin Nunez will join us tomorrow and the others... everybody gets a week off after the World Cup to reset mind and body,” Klopp said. “And then we play pretty quick, 22nd of December we play Man City in the [Carabao] Cup. So, that's as tough as it gets, and yeah that's it.”

The Reds face AC Milan in the second game of the Dubai Cup on Friday, after which they will return to England for a Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City three days before Christmas.

A trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League awaits on Boxing Day.

Liverpool will travel to Villa Park in sixth in the Premier League, 15 points adrift of leaders Arsenal after 14 games.

Transfers Man Utd lead transfer race for £86m Atletico forward Felix - Paper Round 03/12/2022 AT 01:41