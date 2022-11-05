Manchester City had Joao Cancelo sent off before Erling Haaland rescued a 2-1 win over Fulham in stoppage-time amid big late drama at the Etihad Stadium.

City were unable to give a start to Haaland, who was on the bench after injury, and Julian Alvarez scored early to put the home side ahead.

John Stones thought he’d made it two but his close-range finish was ruled out for an earlier offside and Fulham raced up the other end to win a penalty as Harry Wilson was barged over by Cancelo, who was sent-off for the foul before Andreas Pereira converted.

In the second half, City grew into the match despite their numerical disadvantage and Pep Guardiola turned to Haaland, and called him up from the bench.

With 16 minutes of normal time remaining, the Norwegian headed home and thought he had grabbed a winner, only for it to be ruled offside, but then struck with an injury-time winner from the penalty spot.

The dramatic victory for City took them back to the top of the Premier League table with Fulham unable to build on their promising early season as they were left in eighth place.

Talking point - City take their chance

With Arsenal not used to being at the top of the table after years of struggle, City had the chance to put them under pressure and they took it - eventually. The win now leaves them top ahead of Arsenal's visit to Chelsea on Sunday.

That has left the Gunners knowing they have to win to reassert their same advantage, against their London rivals. Arsenal could well succeed, but it is worth testing their mettle.

The pressure is now on Arteta's men.

Player of the match - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Bernd Leno had done so well to keep the away side in the game but Haaland was on hand yet again when it really mattered. A poor penalty, but who cares?

Player ratings

Man City: Ederson 6, Akanji 6, Stones 6, Ake 6, Cancelo 5, Rodrigo 5, De Bruyne 5, Gundogan 5, Bernardo 6, Alvarez 7, Grealish 6. Subs: , Haaland 6, Foden 6.

Fulham: LEno 7, Tete 6, Diop 6, Ream 6, Robinson 6, Reed 7, Palhinha 6, Wilson 7, Andreas 7, Willian 7, Vinicius 5. Subs: Mbabu 7, Cairney 6, James 6, Harris 6.

Key events

17’ - GOAL! MANCHESTER CITY 1-0 FULHAM - ALVAREZ SCORES - Gundogan slides in Alvarez on the inside right, and a couple of yards into the box he rifles his shot into the roof of the net.

24’ - GOAL! MAN CITY 2-0 FULHAM - STONES! DISALLOWED! - Rodri glances De Bruyne's header down and to the left, Leno palms it away, and Stones is on hand to tuck it away at close range. Stones chases up and finishes, but it's quickly waved away.

26’ - PENALTY! CANCELO OFF! - A long ball takes Ake out of the game and Wilson is through on goal, released by Vinicius, and he's nudged over by Cancelo. He's given a red, perhaps also for wearing the No. 7.

28’ - GOAL! MAN CITY 1-1 FULHAM - PEREIRA SCORES - The former United player stutters his run, sends the keeper one way and clips it to the left, the other.

74’ - GOAL! MAN CITY 2-1 FULHAM - HAALAND SCORES - NO! - City win the ball as Fulham try to break. The ball is floated inside from the left, and he thunders a header in! VAR reviews the move, and while the commentators pretend it's tight, it's obviously offside.

90+3 ' - PENALTY! Foden finds Silva, he crosses into the box, now De Bruyne, and it's a penalty as Robinson clips him!

90+5' - GOAL! MAN CITY 2-1 FULHAM - HAALAND SCORES - Haaland slides a slow penalty just out of reach of Leno and that should be that!

KEY STAT

