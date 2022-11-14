Ronaldo claims he was being forced out of the club and was disrespected by Erik ten Hag, but Sheringham had little sympathy for the Portugal captain.

“I’ve heard a couple of the words used: ‘disrespected and ‘trying to forced out’ - I’m very surprised at that,” he said in an interview with talkSPORT.

“If you’re still performing at the highest level, people respect you. If you’re doing things in and around the football club that you shouldn’t be, like walking down the tunnel when you should be part of the team, that’s when you lose the respect. It works hand-in-hand.

“If I’m hearing it right that he doesn’t respect the manager and he’s been disrespected, then there’s absolutely no chance that he could play for Manchester United again.

“It sounds like there’s going to be more that comes out of this Piers Morgan interview. You cannot attack your football club and expect everything to be hunky dory when you come back from the World Cup.”

Ronaldo looks to be entering the twilight years of his career at 37, and Sheringham believes the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is struggling to accept that he is no longer at his peak.

“You’ve got to realise that he’s not 29 anymore,” he added.

“He’s past his best, and you have to understand that you’re going to be used sparingly at that age. You cannot play every game; he wants to be the main man.

“I know he’s a thin man and he looks great, but it comes to all of us when you become past your best. If he was to realise that and let Ten Hag use him in the manner he feels fit, then it would be a different story. However, he obviously says he doesn’t respect Ten Hag. There’s the problem straight away; if you don’t have respect for the manager, then it doesn’t matter what else you do.”

The Manchester United treble-winning hero insists it is vital that Ronaldo leaves the club, and Ten Hag should only keep players who respect his authority as manager.

“There have been problems. He’s made his feelings known at the start of the season when he wanted to leave, and when you’ve got a superstar at the football club that’s not pulling his weight, that brings problems and you start bringing people down with you.

“I said at the start of the season that Ten Hag had one of the biggest jobs in world football, because of all the egos at Manchester United.

“You’re expected and demanded to win things, that’s how it used to be. If you don’t, then the criticism comes your way. You do not need people rowing in the opposite direction when you’re trying to get your ship sailing in the right direction.”

