Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has explained his attention to tactics is to help players "express their talent as much as possible".

Guardiola has often been praised for his approach to the tactical side of the game, which has seen him convert full-backs into midfielders, and asked goalkeepers to come out of the box to play more of an involved role in play.

There have been other developments and ideas along the way - including players pressing their opponents to win the ball back - and his ideas continue to gain respect amongst his peers.

Ahead of the weekend’s games, Guardiola said that at the heart of his approach was to make the game easier for his players.

"Tactics are to put them on the pitch to help them to express their talent more often" he said. "I use tactics to create some patterns so everyone can be more comfortable. That gives them more time to express their talent as much as possible. This is how I use tactics.

"Defensively, take the ball as quick as possible and with the ball, create some patterns. I don't think the tactics are against the creativity of players. Now it is easier because we are seven seasons together and we know each other quite well."

Manchester City welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad on Saturday afternoon, with Guardiola expecting a tough challenge.

“When they are promoted, in the first few games they are so dangerous. They don't feel the pressure, they still feel good from the previous season, and they have nothing to lose,” he stated.

