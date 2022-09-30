Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted his side must play 'perfectly' to beat Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday.

City face a rejuvenated United side with four consecutive wins to their name since losing their opening two fixtures of the season.

Erik ten Hag and Marcus Rashford also won the manager and player of the month awards respectively.

Guardiola’s side did the double over their derby rivals last season, but have not always fared as well at home against United.

And the Spaniard said a healthy rivalry against an improving United outfit would only make his side better.

“When you are on top you have more rivals,” he said. “In the middle you have less rivals. Big rivals make you better.

"We have to play a perfect game. They have the qualities upfront, physicality and quality in the middle with (Christian) Eriksen, (Bruno) Fernandes, physicality with Casimero and (Scott) McTominay.

“United are always like that, Old Trafford we've been better than Etihad but it's our stadium, looking forward, we're prepared to face them.

It is the first time Manchester United have come up against a City side including summer-signing Erling Haaland.

Haaland has scored 11 goals in six Premier League games so far, but faces a new-look United defence led by Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez’s signing was question by many due to the player’s height and he may yet struggle against the domineering Haaland, but Guardiola was full of praise for the Uruguayan after his strong start at Old Trafford.

“Erling is taller, that's for sure,” Guardiola laughed.

“I like when people underestimate players for the size. He can tell them I'm here and a good player. Martinez is a fantastic player, aggressive, good build up.

“United paid this money, Erik knows him. It's not the first time he's played against taller strikers, he handles it. Important is be intelligent, brave. The crosses, Erling is taller, we see what happens.

