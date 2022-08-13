Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side kept up their their unbeaten record at the start of the new season with a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Both sides came into the game off the back of victories on the opening day, but Bournemouth had it all to do as the Cherries were yet to register a win against City in seventeen previous attempts.

The match started off as expected, with City dominating possession against the newly-promoted side, which limited the opportunities that Bournemouth had to get out of their own half of the pitch.

Pep Guardiola’s side found the breakthrough that they were looking for on 19 minutes, as Ilkay Gundogan played a neat give-and-go with Erling Haaland, before slotting the ball past Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers.

That opened the floodgates as the home side doubled their advantage just after the half hour mark, as Kevin De Bruyne stroked a beautifully weighted effort with the outside of his foot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area. Then, six minutes later, City had a third, as Phil Foden fired home a powerful strike past Travers to put the game beyond any doubt before the break.

With ten minutes to play, City had their fourth through some good fortune, as Joao Cancelo’s cross took a ricochet off Bournemouth defender Jefferson Lerma, who saw the ball go into the back of his own net.

TALKING POINT - Manchester City ease past Bournemouth

Pep Guardiola's side did not even have to get out of second gear for this match today, and all of the damage was done in the first half. Three good goals by City, and a complete domination of possession from the home side saw the visitors go into the break scratching their heads.

Despite Erling Haaland not getting on the scoresheet today, it was not for the lack of trying, and certain things just did not drop for the Norwegian today. However, the forward still was able to register an assist.

As for Bournemouth, their pain against Manchester City goes on. The Cherries continue to wait for their first win against the Citizens, and Scott Parker has also lost all five matches against City that he has managed, with his teams conceding fifteen goals, and scoring none.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Kevin De Bruyne

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 during the Premier League match between Manchester City and AFC Bournemouth at Etihad Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Manchester, United Kingd Image credit: Getty Images

The 31-year-old continues to deliver for Manchester City with each passing week. His performance this afternoon was outstanding, which was capped off by a superb finish to put his team 2-0 up, as well as an assist for the third goal. That makes it three direct goal involvements for the Belgian in his last two games.

In total, De Bruyne made four successful dribbles, played five key passes, and had a pass completion rate of 98%.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester City: Ederson 6, Walker 6, Dias 6, Ake 6, Cancelo 7, De Bruyne 9, Rodri 6, Gundogan 7, Mahrez 6, Foden 8, Haaland 6. Subs: Lewis 6, Grealish 6, Stones 6, Silva 6, Alvarez 6.

Bournemouth: Travers 7, Kelly 6, Lerma 6, Mepham 6, Stacey 6, Pearson 6, Cook 6, Smith 6, Christie 6, Tavernier 6, Moore 6. Subs: Stanislas 6, Lowe 6, Billing 6, Senesi 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

19’ - GOAL! (Ilkay Gundogan) - That has been coming! Gundogan flicks the ball nicely with a backheel to lay it off for Haaland. The Norwegian then plays the give-and-go back to the German as he darts into the box, and Gundogan easily slots the ball past Mark Travers.

31’ - GOAL! (Kevin De Bruyne) - Kevin De Bruyne strikes! What a finish with the outside of the foot! He initially drives inside from the right, before cutting inside after a couple of stepovers. He then goes for goal from just outside the box with the outside of his right foot, and the ball is stroked into the bottom corner!

37’ - GOAL! (Phil Foden) - City have a third! De Bruyne is once again involved, as he rolls in Foden after cutting inside. The attacker then lets a powerful shot go, which Travers cannot keep out. This may be over as a contest.

79’ - OWN GOAL! (Jefferson Lerma) - Lerma has put the ball into his own net! Cancelo's powerful cross ricochets off the Colombian and into the back of the net. Game over for real now.

KEY STATS

Kevin De Bruyne has both scored and assisted for the 20th time in a Premier League game, only Mohamed Salah (24) and Son Heung-Min (21) have done so on more occasions since the Belgian's Man City debut in September 2015.

Manchester City have extended their winning streak over Bournemouth to 12 matches.

