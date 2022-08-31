Erling Haaland’s second successive hat-trick helped Manchester City thrash Nottingham Forest 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

This was the first meeting between the two teams in 13 years and Forest were quickly under pressure.

Steve Cooper’s side were behind after just 12 minutes. Haaland got ahead of his marker to meet Phil Foden’s cross at the near post and tapped home beyond Dean Henderson. The Norwegian then had his second of the night just over 10 minutes later, scoring an easy tap-in from close range.

The 22-year-old sealed a stunning 38-minute hat-trick and his second consecutive treble for City with a close-range header to put the game beyond Forest before the end of the first half.

City weren’t done there as Joao Cancelo got in on the act five minutes into the second half with a superb long-range strike into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Julian Alvarez added a fifth in the 65th minute, latching onto a brilliant through pass by Riyad Mahrez to finish well into the bottom corner from a tight angle to cap off his first league start for City with a goal. Alvarez also added a late sixth for the champions.

