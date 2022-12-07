Manchester United lost 4-2 against Cadiz in a mid-season friendly played in Spain on Wednesday night.

Erik ten Hag chose to take on the Spanish side to keep first-team players sharp who had not travelled to the Qatar World Cup, whether they were left behind by their countries or because their nations did not qualify for the tournament.

Anthony Martial of France, England’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alejandro Garnacho of Argentina and the Netherlands’ Donny van de Beek all failed to get the nod from the managers of their respective teams, and all started against Cadiz.

There were also starting spots for Martin Dubravka, Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay, whose countries did not qualify for the ongoing tournament in Qatar.

United went behind early in the first half as Carlos Garcia-Die Sanchez needed just eight minutes to put the home side in front. Six minutes later, Anthony Lozano made it 2-0.

There was a moment of hope for United when Martial pulled one back from the spot, confidently converting with a well executed Panenka.

Three minutes into the second half, United were level when Kobbie Mainoo scored, but just before the hour mark Cadiz were ahead again through Ruben Sobrino.

Ten Hag had already made a host of changes to bring on a number of youngsters.

Tomas Alarcon made it four for Cadiz on 77 minutes.

Manchester United will play another friendly on Saturday, December 10 when they play another Spanish team, Real Betis.

United currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League after a bright but inconsistent start to the season under their new coach Ten Hag, and the club will have all its players back after the World Cup is completed on December 18.

One player who will be missing is Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, after the 37-year-old striker left the club by mutual consent followign a controversial interview in the build-up to the World Cup.

United have been linked with a number of players as a replacement, including Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo , though he is also a rumoured target for Leeds United and Arsenal, who lost striker Gabriel Jesus to injury.

The Premier League returns on Boxing Day, December 26, six days before the January transfer window reopens and clubs can carry out transfers.

