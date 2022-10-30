Last season was a poor one for Rashford, with the 24-year-old’s headline numbers his worst ever. Five goals in 32 appearances, injury problems, amid a season where no player improved, and many got worse. In Rashford’s case it was especially alarming.

As a teenager he broke into the side during an injury crisis for United under Louis van Gaal, and he won them the game against Arsenal on his Premier League debut and continued to improve.

So little had been heard about him by overexcitable Twitter obsessives tracking the youth team that one could have been forgiven for expecting him to be a brief success before moving on from United.

Instead, he improved. He improved enough to become a first-team fixture, something of a flair player, an England international and a man with a social conscience. But after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, the pressure of attention and expectation appeared to have held him back.

That is a guess, of course, because he has given little away for the reasons for his decline, but his decision-making suffered and his body became more brittle.

We can see why Rashford’s improvement has stalled for less speculative reasons, too. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offered little tactical input of any sophistication, Jose Mourinho’s instructions for forwards was seriously lacking, and Ralf Rangnick could not stop the rot progressing. There was nobody there to offer much by way of education. The arrival of Erik ten Hag might not be the sole answer for the change, but it would be a fair guess.

Ten Hag’s approach suits Rashford. His approach requires his players to be fitter. Some, like Rashford, appear to have met that challenge. Others, like Anthony Martial, seem either unwilling or unable to match the requirements. A faster approach to attacking gives players more space, better quality from the wings and through the middle gives more chances to a player who is more instinctive than considered. With Cristiano Ronaldo no longer the focus, Rashford can re-assume responsibility and demonstrate initiative.

Ideally away from matches, the Dutch coach is helping the player to develop tactically. With Christian Eriksen in place, the loss of Paul Pogba’s long balls has been addressed, and Diogo Dalot’s attacking efforts from the wings offer far more than Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Jadon Sancho has improved, and United’s attacking edge in general is much less dull. There is so much more work to do, and standards have to be raised far higher and sustained for months at a time, but the mood music is happier and more productive.

The trouble for Rashford was crystallised when he reported back from England duty to say he needed shoulder surgery after the disappointment of the Euro 2020 finals. While many fans felt the player should have prioritised their club over country, few should begrudge players a tilt at international glory. Ahead of the World Cup, the call of England presents Rashford a new opportunity. He can do more than just prove his fitness in Qatar, he can refine it. He doesn’t need to avoid the limelight, he can learn to manage it.

After a couple of years of struggles with United and the England team, it appears that Rashford has figured out, perhaps with help, where he had been going wrong. With Gareth Southgate struggling to get England going again and with United looking to move on from Ronaldo, Rashford is coming good again at the perfect moment.

