Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench for Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Brighton.

The 37-year-old Portugal international missed the vast majority of his side’s pre-season as he pursued a move away from Old Trafford which, for the moment, has not materialised

Ad

United had been expected to start with a resurgent Anthony Martial in attack, but a recent hamstring injury ruled the Frenchman out of action.

Premier League Manchester United begin the season doomed to repeat familiar mistakes YESTERDAY AT 11:08

Erik ten Hag has instead plumped for England forward Marcus Rashford to lead the line, having mainly been used on the left wing in recent seasons.

Ten Hag explained his decision before the match, saying: "Ronaldo is working really hard to get in the right fitness levels, it will take time. He started pre-season last week. It depends on how quick he is progressing.

"We should act as a team, I want to see a team performance. Every game, that is the most important. Football is a team sport."

Behind Rashford is a trio of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho.

New signing Lisandro Martinez lines up alongside Harry Maguire in a back four.

Tyrell Malacia is also on the bench, so too are Raphael Varane and Donny van de Beek.

Transfers Man Utd linked with Bologna forward Arnautovic - reports YESTERDAY AT 08:38