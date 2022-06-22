Chelsea have confirmed the departure of director Marina Granovskaia as part of new chairman Todd Boehly’s shake-up at the club.

Boehly leads the consortium that bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich last month, with the takeover costing £4.25bn.

Ad

Abramovich’s exit has resulted in chairman Bruce Buck stepping down , with Granovskaia also leaving after spending the best part of a decade overseeing the club’s transfers and contract renewals.

Transfers Arsenal face competition to land Jesus and Raphinha - Paper Round 5 HOURS AGO

“We thank Marina for her many years of excellent service to the club and wish her all the best in her future ventures,” said Boehly.

In a statement, the club added Granovskaia “will remain available” for the remainder of the summer transfer window “to support the transition”.

Boehly, meanwhile, will be the club’s interim sporting director until the club names a full-time replacement, with the American currently working on Romelu Lukaku’s loan move back to Inter

With Boehly the chairman effectively immediately, Chelsea also confirmed on Tuesday that the other board members include:

Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano , co-controlling owners of Chelsea FC, and co-founders and managing partners of Clearlake Capital

and , co-controlling owners of Chelsea FC, and co-founders and managing partners of Clearlake Capital Mark Walter , co-owner of Chelsea FC, co-founder and CEO of Guggenheim Partners, owner of Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Sparks

, co-owner of Chelsea FC, co-founder and CEO of Guggenheim Partners, owner of Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Sparks Hansjorg Wyss , co-owner of Chelsea FC, founder of the Wyss Foundation

, co-owner of Chelsea FC, founder of the Wyss Foundation Jonathan Goldstein , co-owner of Chelsea FC, co-founder and CEO of Cain International

, co-owner of Chelsea FC, co-founder and CEO of Cain International Barbara Charone , director and co-founder of MBC PR

, director and co-founder of MBC PR Lord Daniel Finkelstein OBE , columnist and former executive editor of The Times

, columnist and former executive editor of The Times JamesPade, partner and managing director of Clearlake Capital

Todd Boehly Image credit: Getty Images

“As custodians of Chelsea FC, we now begin executing our long-term vision and plan for the club, creating an outstanding experience for its passionate, loyal fans, and continuing to challenge for top honours in line with Chelsea FC’s decorated history," said Boehly.

“Working together, side-by-side, we are firmly committed to winning, both on and off the pitch. For us, that effort has begun.”

Lukaku is expected to complete his loan move to Inter this week, with Chelsea expected to switch their focus to signing a new forward before the new season begins.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has been linked with the club , with reports suggesting Chelsea could spend in the region of £200m this summer following the takeover.

Football Buck to step down as Chelsea chairman, Granovskaia could follow 20/06/2022 AT 08:30