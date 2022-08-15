Chelsea’s player recruitment plans have hit a bump in the road with reports emerging that Michael Edwards has turned down the chance to become the club’s sporting director.

David Ornstein revealed the news is his column for The Athletic , with the well-respected football executive eager to take a break away from the sport after more than a decade at Liverpool.

Co-owner Todd Boehly has been taking the lead on the club’s transfer activity since his consortium took over the club in May.

The west Londoners have had a busy summer of recruitment, with Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling all arriving from Napoli, Brighton and Manchester City respectively.

Once the current transfer window shuts, Boehly is keen to make a permanent appointment for the role, and Edwards was the frontrunner for the job.

Edwards has extensive experience and aside from a 10-year spell on Merseyside, he also spent two years at Tottenham Hotspur was previously employed by Portsmouth.

The Blues are now looking elsewhere for the job, but many of the potential candidates are currently in roles elsewhere meaning an appointment is unlikely to be made this month.

One of the key issues to address at Stamford Bridge is the future of Armando Broja, who has attracted the eye of several Premier League sides which include West Ham and Everton.

The 20-year-old made 38 appearances and scored nine goals during a season-long loan with Southampton in 2021/22 and could make another temporary or permanent move this summer.

Armando Broja of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Image credit: Getty Images

But the Blues like Broja, and it is being reported that discussions are being made to improve his current contract, which expires at the end of the 2025/26 season.

He has appeared in both of Chelsea’s first two games against Everton and Tottenham respectively, coming on as a second-half substitute in both matches.

Chelsea are next in action away at Leeds United on Sunday after collecting four points from those opening two fixtures with the Toffees and Spurs.

'Yes!' - Tuchel admits he enjoyed heated clash with Conte

Boss Thomas Tuchel could be absent from the Elland Road dugout, with the German facing a touchline ban following an altercation with Spurs boss Antonio Conte

The incident occurred shortly after full-time, with Tuchel claiming the situation arose after a lack of eye contact from his counterpart during the post-match handshake.

The pair were promptly issued with red cards in a heated end to a ferocious London derby.

