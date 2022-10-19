Newcastle beat Everton 1-0 after a feisty Premier League encounter at St James' Park.

The win moves Newcastle up into fifth, while Everton have now lost three games on the bounce after a six-game unbeaten run and drop down to 15th.

There were a number of flare-ups over the course of a testy encounter but the match was settled by a strike from Miguel Almiron just after the half-hour mark. The Paraguayan international collected the ball on the edge of the area from Bruno Guimaraes before lifting a curling, dipping effort past the despairing hand of Jordan Pickford. It was his fourth goal in four games.

Everton pushed for an equaliser in the second half but struggled to apply any real pressure to the goal of Nick Pope, mustering just one shot - off target - in the entirety of the match. They sit 15th having scored just eight goals in 11 games - only Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest (seven) and Wolves (five) have scored fewer this season.

Elsewhere, Southampton secured a precious 1-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium - their first win in six, and it was celebrated with abandon by the away faithful.

Gary O'Neil's impressive tenure as caretaker boss of the Cherries has seen a clamour for the former Portsmouth and West Ham player to be given the reins on a full-time basis. He had drawn four and won two in the six games he has been in charge since their nine-goal humbling against Liverpool.

However, his side were behind after just nine minutes when Che Adams rose unopposed to head home his third goal of the season.

It was a blow they were unable to respond to in the remaining 80+ minutes of action. Bournemouth are 11th in the table with Southampton now in 14th.

