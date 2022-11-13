Arsenal may be sitting pretty with a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League going into the World Cup break, but Mikel Arteta claims his side must still improve.

The Gunners claimed their third successive league victory on Saturday evening with a second-half double from club captain Martin Odegaard, overcoming basement side Wolves in a relatively straightforward 2-0 win

Ad

That, coupled with Manchester City’s shock 2-1 home defeat to Brentford , means Arsenal have a healthy lead as Premier League clubs prepare for a six-week break.

Transfers Arsenal make £52m bid for Shakhtar forward Mudryk - Paper Round 11 HOURS AGO

Arteta admitted his players watched Man City’s game on the bus en route to Wolves and asked what his side thought of Ivan Toney’s 97th-minute winner, the Arsenal boss said: “You can imagine.”

However, he is refusing to get carried away after this weekend’s events.

“Our focus is to be better every day and we still have things to improve," Arteta admitted.

"It's been a long time since we've been in this position, it's a full transformation from the fans energy and passion that they've transmitted to these players.

“We showed another kind of maturity today to play their game, in the first 20-30 minutes we struggled to break them down.

"We were much better in the second half and we had a bit more courage and took risks but also not allowing them to run."

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who was rarely troubled throughout, admitted it was another huge three points for his side.

He told the BBC: “Every win is very big for us - away from home and at home.

"This place is tough to come and they showed that for 45 minutes. Massive win going into break and a bit of a bumper but that means nothing really."

Arsenal are back in action on Boxing Day when they host West Ham while Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Leeds two days later.

Premier League Let’s follow Arteta’s lead and declare Arsenal title contenders – The Warm-Up 07/11/2022 AT 08:10