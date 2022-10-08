Newcastle hammered Brentford 5-1 at St James' Park to move into the top six of the Premier League after a star performance from Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Bryan Mbeumo thought he'd opened the scoring after 10 minutes for Brentford, beating the advancing Newcastle backline before firing through a limp Nick Pope save, but VAR intervened to overrule the goal for offside.

Newcastle, buoyed by the cancellation of Brentford's opener, took the lead when Bruno Guimaraes got on the end of a creative corner routine.

Almiron played the corner down the line to Kieran Trippier who hung it up at the far post for the unmarked Brazilian to place his header just out of reach of the diving Raya.

They could, and perhaps should have doubled their lead almost immediately when first Callum Wilson, then Jacob Murphy had dangerous shots within a minute of the restart.

Baptiste slipped cleverly through the Newcastle defence midway through the first half, but his shot lacked the power to beat Pope even at close range.

Murphy doubled Newcastle's lead on 28 minutes, exploiting a catastrophic error from Raya. Under little pressure, Brentford's keeper played the ball straight to Wilson, who drove into the box and squared to the unmarked Murphy who couldn't miss, and didn't.

It was Murphy's first Premier League goal in 14 months.

Brentford gave their travelling fans hope with a late flurry before half-time.

At the break, Thomas Frank switched to a back three, replacing Josh Dasilva with Vitaly Janelt.

The flailing arm of Dan Burn gave Brentford a penalty and a way back into the match in the 53rd minute. Ivan Toney converted the spot-kick against his former club.

Virtually from the kick off, Guimaraes picked up possession and drove towards goal before unleashing a low drive that beat Raya to make it 3-1.

In the final 30 minutes Newcastle consistently threatened to extend their lead and only a combination of bad luck and bad finishing denied them.

Miguel Almiron pounced on a dreadful Ethan Pinnock back pass and rounded Raya to make it 4-1 in the final minutes.

Things got even worse for Pinnock in the 90th minute when he sliced a Joelinton cross into his own net to leave his team 5-1 down.

To cap an almost perfect afternoon, Allan Saint-Maximin returned from injury in a second half cameo appearance, replacing Guimaraes.

Elsewhere, Leicester City fell to a disheartening 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth on the South Coast. After the big win over Nottingham Forest in their last match, Leicester finally seemed to be going in the right direction and took the lead again through Patson Daka, but they fell apart in the second half against Bournemouth to drop three vital points.

Philip Billing and Ryan Christie scored within five minutes to turn the match on its head and leave the Foxes second from bottom, ahead of Forest only on goal difference.

