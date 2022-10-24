MONDAY'S BIG STORIES

Talk of the Toon

It was inevitable, but this quick? Last year, or only six months ago in fact, Newcastle lost this fixture 5-1. Yesterday, they beat Tottenham 2-1 away , a statement result which seemingly signals the end of the Big Six as we know it.

"There is a long way to go,” Eddie Howe admits, but with his side now fourth and having lost just once all season, the club tipped for future glory – given their status as the richest club in the world – already look capable of reaching Europe.

At the very least, the Europa League looks a strong shout for Newcastle, but without their own European campaign this season it remains to be seen what these extra periods of rest could do for their squad, especially when up against other top-four contenders who will be juggling the Premier League with the Champions League/Europa League knockouts after the World Cup.

That should work to Newcastle’s favour, and therefore the Champions League may as well be the aim.

With Spurs faltering , Liverpool taking two steps forward then one back, and Manchester United and Chelsea drawing for the 273th time in the Premier League, it is already clear that fourth – at the least – is there for the taking.

When you have players like Bruno Guimaraes, and when Miguel Almiron is in this sort of form, the cases for, seem stronger than the cases against, especially as they also boast the best defence in the league right now – 10 goals conceded compared to Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea’s 11.

Once they get there, too, it may be years before they fade away. After all, just look at City.

Pride in the Midlands

At last! (Sorry Wolves).

Something for the Midlands Premier League teams to shout about! (Well, not Wolves).

Yes, for Aston Villa, Leicester and Nottingham Forest, it was Some Weekend.

The Steven Gerrard-shaped gloom has lifted at Villa Park, and some immediately popular calls from Aaron Danks – dropping John McGinn and keeping Phillipe Coutinho out of the XI – paid off straight away. And by straight away, we mean straight away, with their opening two goals against Brentford coming inside six minutes and 41 seconds, the fastest they’ve ever managed in the Premier League.

A little north-west of Villa Park, Molineux was the scene of further turmoil for Wolves, but joy for Leicester, who are quite possibly the only side to have won 4-0 twice in one month but still find themselves 16th in the table.

It’s better than bottom mind, where they were at the start of Sunday, and that place is now being occupied by Nottingham Forest, who by all accounts will still be buzzing from Saturday’s victory to remember against Liverpool.

It may have done little with regards to the table, but when defeat could have meant a five-point gap from 17th, now it’s just two – and when you look at the table in its entirety, calling the relegated three ain’t no easy task. At this rate, it could be any of the bottom half.

England shouts aplenty

Callum Wilson scoring. James Maddison scoring. Ollie Watkins scoring. Danny Ings scoring. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring. Anthony Gordon scoring.

It was quite the weekend for those on the periphery of Gareth Southgate’s plans – okay, some of those names may be very distant thoughts – but the fact the England manager’s 55-man longlist is being kept under wraps means there are still a few weeks left to tip basically every Englishman for the final 26-man World Cup squad.

Heck, we even saw a call for Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the weekend after he supposedly had a good game against Manchester United, and proving that while it had been reserved mainly for Maddison, we’re now seeing an immense increase in shouts for the England squad.

The only surprise is the lack of a Championship name being thrown into the ring, likewise Theo Walcott, but there’s still plenty of time for all that. Three more weekends, to be precise, and some European football too.

IN OTHER NEWS

Arsenal on fire

After humbling Champions League holders Lyon in midweek, Arsenal made it a record-equalling 12th straight league victory and record-extending 10th successive clean sheet when beating Liverpool in the Women’s Super League

Records, though, mean little to manager Jonas Eidevall, and after they narrowly missed out on the title to Chelsea last time out, he will only care about such feats if it turns into silverware.

"That doesn't fill the trophy cabinet," he said. "Of course by doing these records it increases the likelihood of something that we can achieve together. But no, it doesn't bother me much."

IN THE CHANNELS

Super, Danny Ings.

RETRO CORNER

Wayne Rooney is 37 today. Now we’re not going to share the “Remember the name!” goal because that’s too easy, but we haven’t exactly gone too left field with this one.

Still, though, it’s worth remembering the moment he took his anger with the referee out on the ball, resulting in one of his finest goals for Manchester United.

COMING UP

The latest Premier League round concludes with West Ham at home to Bournemouth tonight. Pretty quiet elsewhere, but the Champions League is back tomorrow as this whirlwind group campaign heads into the penultimate set of fixtures.

