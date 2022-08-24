Newcastle are reported to have sealed the signing of 22-year-old forward Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.

The Sweden forward has been linked with a variety of clubs in this and preceding transfer windows, but according to Spanish outlet Diario Vasco , this time Isak looks set to finally depart La Real.

The Magpies' main current goalscorer Callum Wilson complained of hamstring tightness in his side's 3-3 Premier League draw with Manchester City last Sunday, eventually being withdrawn on 70 minutes, prompting boss Eddie Howe to hint he was looking for reinforcements in that area of the team.

And the fact the Toon have moved so quickly for Sweden's Isak suggests the prognosis on Wilson might not be too healthy, or indeed that they are just keen to have cover and competition for the English striker.

Isak, who scored against Barcelona last Sunday in La Liga, came up through the ranks at AIK in Stockholm before securing a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

He stayed there for two years - including a loan spell at Dutch outfit Willem II - before Sociedad snapped him up for £13.5m in the summer of 2019.

While in the Basque Country, Isak made 132 total appearances for the club, scoring 44 goals.

He has been capped at U-17, U-19 and U-21 level for Sweden, and has gone on to make 37 appearances for the senior side, with nine goals.

If the deal goes through, it would be a club-record signing for Newcastle, eclipsing the £39.6m they paid for Joelinton in 2019.

