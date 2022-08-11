Brendon Rodgers has said that Leicester have rejected two bids this summer for in-demand defender Wesley Fofana.

The French centre-back has been subject to much speculation over his future, with Chelsea keen to tempt the player away from the King Power Stadium.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Foxes’ Premier League clash at Arsenal, Rodgers reveals the club rejected a second approach.

“There was two [bids],” he said. “But nowhere near what the club would consider.

“We’re not looking to sell. Naturally if there’s interest from other clubs, that is looked at by the club.

“He’s a top young defender and there are not too many around his age.”

Fofana, 21, moved to Leicester in 2020, and played a key role as the club finished 5th and won their first ever FA Cup that season.

A broken leg in a pre-season friendly in the summer of 2021 saw him ruled out for almost a year but he was back in action in the latter months of last season.

Despite the interest in him, his manager praised his professionalism and believes the player should remain with the midlands club for at least another year before considering a move.

“Another year for him at least would be really important for his development. Wesley is quite calm on the situation.

“He is aware of the interest. He’s just getting on with his work.”

Although Chelsea have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly this summer in defence, Thomas Tuchel's side are still looking for reinforcements at centre back having lost Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

