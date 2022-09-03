Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool’s slow start to the season was ‘not exactly a dream’ after the Reds were held to a 0-0 draw away to Everton, continuing their inconsistent form.

Liverpool hit the woodwork three times in an entertaining Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday, but the two rivals couldn’t be separated.

The result left Klopp’s side with nine points from their opening six Premier League games and they sit six points behind leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

"The situation we’re in right now is not a dream. It’s good that players are coming back, but we have to make sure we use them in the right manner,” Klopp told the BBC.

"It’s not the start we wanted. Six games and nine points is not exactly a dream, but those are the points we’ve got and let’s go from there.

“If we get through these moments together we have a chance to create better moments in the future."

Liverpool began the season in poor form, drawing back-to-back games against Fulham and Crystal Palace before suffering defeat against Manchester United.

But they rallied by smashing Bournemouth 9-0 before beating Newcastle 2-1 on Wednesday thanks to a 98th-minute winner from Fabio Carvalho.

However, they couldn’t keep the winning streak going against an Everton side still looking for its first win of the season.

"After Wednesday it was really tough,” Klopp said.

“These games are rarely for people who love the most beautiful football, because both teams have to fight like crazy. It was just super intense.

"We created a lot of chances and especially with the timing of our last goal [against Newcastle], it feels like we lost two points.

“The best moments they had were from counter-attacks after we were in their box. Our positioning for the second ball wasn’t great.”

Everton manager Frank Lampard was satisfied with his team’s performance and said they will improve further after earning a fourth draw in six Premier League games.

"An amazing game - very intense, good quality, lots of chances for both teams and incredible performances from both goalkeepers,” Lampard said.

“It's my first experience of a derby day at Goodison and the atmosphere was brilliant and the spirit and work of our players.

“Liverpool are a great team and we are at the beginning of the process, we're working hard, spirit, hard work and quality and we're playing better, we will get better.”

